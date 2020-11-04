Our ears keep a biochemical “browsing history” of our body: this is how our earwax knows if we are stressed

Whales do not use cotton buds although (and this is a message to all manufacturers and commercials) they could do no harm. Annually many species add a layer of wax over the layers of previous years creating a kind of historical ceruminous that can be read like the growth rings of tree trunks. Earwax, as you can see, is a serious thing.

Also in human beings. So much so that a team from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London has managed to create a home test that uses earwax to measure cortisol levels, known as “stress hormone”. Something that, according to the researchers, seeks to “transform the diagnosis and care of millions of people with depression or stress-related conditions.” And beyond its final impact, it is without a doubt a curious approach.

The dark secrets of earwax (and the not-so-dark ones)

Franco Antonio Giovanella

Fight infections, regulate blood sugar, maintain blood pressure, regulate metabolism and, of course, respond to stress. Cortisol is involved in all of these processes. It’s an important hormone, but as UCL’s Herane-Vives points out, “cortisol sampling is notoriously difficult, as hormone levels can fluctuate, so a sample might not be an accurate reflection of a person’s chronic cortisol levels. Furthermore, the sampling methods themselves can induce stress and influence the results. “

Therefore, when we want to study cortisol levels over time, we usually do without blood, urine or saliva tests and end up using hair analyzes. The new system not only appears very stable, but would be “faster, cheaper and more effective” than these hair tests, always according to the results that the team has presented.

The device resembles a cotton swab (with a kind of brake to prevent it from penetrating too far into the ear and causing damage) and, according to the researchers, is so easy to apply that it could lighten the care diagnosis of Related illnesses such as cortisol, especially Addison’s disease, Cushing’s syndrome, and depression.

But they don’t want to stay there, because once it has been discovered the potential of earwax to uncover our darkest biochemical secrets, Herane-Vives and her team have begun to study whether the same system could make a history of glucose levels or even Covid-19 antibodies.