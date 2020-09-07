Latest news

Outbreak of confirmed coronavirus in the Connemara Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
Outbreak of confirmed coronavirus in the Connemara Gaeltacht
Outbreak Of Confirmed Coronavirus In The Connemara Gaeltacht

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

16 new cases of crown virus were announced in Galway over the weekend

Outbreak of confirmed coronavirus in the Connemara Gaeltacht

There is an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Cois Fharraige Gaeltacht in Connemara.

The outbreak is understood to be related to a reunion of a group of friends in the area a week ago.

A number of cases of the disease have already been confirmed and more people in the area who have had contact with those people are awaiting test results.

16 new cases of crown virus were announced in Galway over the weekend.

369 new cases of the disease adthe Department of Health announced at the weekend, 138 cases on Sunday and 231 cases on Saturday. 201 of the 369 cases involved Dublin.

224 new ad casesThe Northern Department of Health announced at the weekend, 106 cases yesterday and 118 cases on Saturday.

There have been 37,399 confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 29,672 cases south of the border and 7,727 cases north of it.

2,341 people with Covid-19 died since the start of the pandemic, 1,777 people in the north and 564 in the south.

