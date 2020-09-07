Outbreak of confirmed coronavirus in the Connemara Gaeltacht

16 new cases of crown virus were announced in Galway over the weekend

There is an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Cois Fharraige Gaeltacht in Connemara.

The outbreak is understood to be related to a reunion of a group of friends in the area a week ago.

A number of cases of the disease have already been confirmed and more people in the area who have had contact with those people are awaiting test results.

16 new cases of crown virus were announced in Galway over the weekend.

369 new cases of the disease ad‘the Department of Health announced at the weekend, 138 cases on Sunday and 231 cases on Saturday. 201 of the 369 cases involved Dublin.

224 new ad cases‘The Northern Department of Health announced at the weekend, 106 cases yesterday and 118 cases on Saturday.

There have been 37,399 confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 29,672 cases south of the border and 7,727 cases north of it.

2,341 people with Covid-19 died since the start of the pandemic, 1,777 people in the north and 564 in the south.