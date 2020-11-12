Outlook for Android will be updated so that you can better order your mailbox

Email is not, precisely, the communication method that we use the most on a daily basis in our particular field, since For those quick things to ask a friend we always have WhatsApp at hand, Telegram, etc. Another thing is work and the office, where the comings and goings of e-mails force us to consult it several times daily. Even when we are already at home sitting quietly.

And Outlook is one of the most comfortable solutions because it not only allows you to use it with Microsoft accounts, but also with any other that we have so as not to be handling two or more apps. That you also have a Gmail address? Well, you add it and you’re done. Y With new features coming to Android, all that work is going to be extremely fast and smart.

Blessed categories

Outlook in its mobile versions is not a perfect adaptation of the client for computers but, at least, it is gradually adopting some of its characteristics. And one of them is one of those that is most useful because we they help, over time, to identify messages that reach us without hardly reading who the sender is. It’s about, as you may have guessed, the categories.

Thanks to the news that Microsoft is preparing for the Android app, we will be able to categorize all the messages that we receive send (or send) to a label system that not only includes the possibility of naming them, but also of applying a color to make them stand out even more. And we can carry out all of the above through rules that will automate the assignment of each new category that we need.

To find these new tags we will have to go to the preferences menu and select the type of category we want to create, enter their name and define a color to differentiate them from the rest. With that, it will now be possible to choose messages to save with that new organization criteria, or ask Outlook itself to apply them according to conditions that we can establish previously.

At the moment all these changes are hidden within the latest beta versions of the Android app, where they have been seen, so it is very possible that also in the case of iOS we will have this new tag function within an upcoming release. For now, and as always happens with these discoveries thanks to reverse engineering, these are options with the potential to come soon, although Microsoft will have the last word.