Outlook is down worldwide and you can’t read your emails

It is one of the most used mail services, both in the part that concerns us users, and in the corporate part, where thousands of companies trust Microsoft servers to carry their day to day, so the impact that is Taking this global drop is more than important. And above all, It is very strange and alarming because it is preceded by a similar event that occurred last Monday in which many of the services of the Redmond were offside for a few hours.

Outlook.com service down.

Now that fall seems to be going on for a longer time and is much more limited since they don’t seem to be interfering with office suites that Microsoft has. At the moment, both the 365 service apps and the videoconferencing tools are working without errors, so, as we say, only Outlook seems to be the only one affected.

Mail service is interrupted

This downfall of service it is affecting both Outlook email and service via web page, as well as in desktop clients and mobile devices, both on iPhone and Android. If you have tried to read the new emails throughout the morning, you will have been surprised that it is impossible to do so. For now we have to wait with the idea that the return process of the entire system will be back with us as soon as possible.

We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality.

– Microsoft 365 Status (@ MSFT365Status) October 1, 2020

As published by Microsoft in several messages from their social networks, “We are collecting additional data from the affected infrastructure to help in our investigation and determine the cause of the impact. “At the moment, they have no further news to convey, not whether it is a technical failure with global repercussions or whether the work of a group of hackers may be behind it. whatever, they affirm that “We are reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of the impact“.

As we told you, this interruption seems to have been focused on Outlook, so it has a smaller scope than last Monday, when In addition to email, it was impossible to access Microsoft 365 and Teams services, which were down for hours. As new information is produced, we will update it here.

Upgrade:

11: 34h .: Microsoft has published new information on the problem on its Twitter account: “We have determined that a recent update to the configuration of the components that route user requests was the cause of the impact. We have rolled back the update and are monitoring the service for its recovery. ”

12: 34h .: Microsoft has announced that the service is progressively returning to normal, as “The rollback has mitigated the impact of the affected features in SharePoint and Microsoft Teams (SI # MO223247). For the impact on the Exchange service (SI # EX223208), most users are experiencing a recovery and we are taking steps to ensure a full recovery for all of our users around the world. “