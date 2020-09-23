Tech NewsWindows

Outlook prepares to receive major improvements in iOS and Android: voice commands, canned responses and more arrive

By Brian Adam
Outlook prepares to receive major improvements in iOS and Android: voice commands, canned responses and more arrive
Outlook Prepares To Receive Major Improvements In Ios And Android:

Outlook prepares to receive major improvements in iOS and Android: voice commands, canned responses and more arrive

A few days ago we saw the news that Microsoft was working on with some of its most popular applications. Edge, OneDrive and Outlook were preparing to receive new features in iOS and iPadOS. Now in this news we are going to focus on the application for email management.

And is that Microsoft is preparing a series of important improvements and news that will land in Outlook on both iOS and Android. Without discrimination of any kind by platform, the company has just made the next news official through the Outlook blog, new features that include voice commands, support for Cortana and email reactions.

New functions

Suggested Answers Copy

iOS and Android benefit from a number of new features that seek to make email management easier and, incidentally, make things a bit more difficult for the competition. Among them, the reactions to an email, so that based on the context of the email, Outlook offers a series of predetermined responses to an email in which, for example, they ask us about our availability.

Additionally, Outlook for iOS and Android is prepare to receive integration with Cortana. The gradual disappearance of the Microsoft assistant seems to escape professional environments. Now the arrival and integration of Cortana will allow you to schedule new events, call through Microsoft Teams and search for files, among others.

The third improvement that we will see arriving on both mobile platforms refers to the reactions using emojis. We can add different reactions to the emails that arrive in our inbox and thus make the inbox have a more informal and above all more conversational touch.

Climate Copia

Another improvement that comes is the integration with weather forecast so that from Outlook it can be easier to plan our day on both iOS and Android. Rain or shine, you can get current and forecast weather based on our location at a glance.

Focused on Android or iOS

Android Notifications Copy

In addition, there are improvements focused on a specific operating system and for example on Android the actionable notifications arrive so that when we receive an email notification in Outlook for Android, we can perform a series of actions from the notification itself, either File, Reply, Delete, default options to which others can be added such as Mark as read, Mark, Read and file or none.

Ios Copy

In the case of iOS, there is an improvement such as drag and drop, so that for example we can take files from OneDrive to Outlook for iOS with this method, an improvement already available on the iPad. In addition, Outlook has a new widget that will allow you to display meetings and events.

These improvements are already starting to reach iOS and Android users, although and as usual, the deployment is being progressive and staggered.

More information | Outlook

