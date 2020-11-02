Over 100,000 cases of coronary virus have been confirmed in Ireland since the start of the pandemic

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says progress is being made in curbing the virus

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in the southern state has dropped further with less than a thousand cases confirmed at the weekend, 552 cases yesterday and 416 cases on Saturday.

The Department of Health confirmed at the weekend that eight others infected with the disease had died.

101,118 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,002 cases in the south and 39,116 in the north.

2,631 people with the disease have died in Ireland to date, 1,915 people south of the border and 716 north.

The rate of reproduction of the disease is now close to 1.0 and the rate of infection of the disease has steadily decreased, the percentage of people who test positive for Covid-19.

There are 330 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 47 of them in the intensive care units.

There are 361 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 48 of them in ICU.

A further 685 cases were announced by the Northern Department of Health yesterday and eight others with the disease died.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said progress was being made in suppressing the virus.

In Europe as a whole, the seven-day rate of the disease has declined only in Ireland and three other countries.

NPHET Chairman Dr Cillian de Gascún said the reduction in the number of cases was probably due to the Level 3 restrictions but the Level 5 restrictions were needed to further reduce the number of cases.

NPHET last month claimed that by now if the Level 5 restrictions were not introduced, there would be between 1,800-2,500 cases per day by now.

Of the 552 new cases announced yesterday, 86 related to Cork, 30 to Donegal, 12 to Kerry, nine to Mayo and seven to Galway. Less than five of the most recent cases involved Waterford.