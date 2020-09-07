Over 60% of four out of five students took higher levels of Irish

Although there was a big change in this year’s Leaving Certificate, there was no change in the news that Irish is the easiest core subject to achieve good results.

Irish was one of the main subjects in which the highest grades were obtained in this year’s Leaving Certificate.

Four out of five Leaving Certificate students obtained 60% or more in the higher level examination in Irish in 2020 – the basic requirement required in Irish to qualify for the teacher training colleges.

29% of students obtained one of the two highest grades, H1 or H2, in Irish compared with 17.5% for English and 23.5% in mathematics.

81% achieved one of the top four grades in Irish at higher level, compared to 69% in 2019.

71% of students achieved one of the top four grades in the higher level English examination this year and 68% did so in Mathematics.

The highest grade H1 was awarded to 9.1% of the 24,704 students who studied Irish at higher level. This represented a 49% increase in the percentage of people receiving H1 last year.

About 2,200 students received H1 in Irish this year compared to about 1,400 last year.

The percentage of people receiving H1 in English increased by 43% compared to last year ‘s results and Mathematics increased by 31%.

So, although this year’s Leaving Certificate has changed significantly compared to other years based on estimated grades and a standardized system, the situation has not changed.Irish was the easiest core subject to achieve good results.

Over 60,000 students received their Leaving Certificate results today and the 2020 class results were higher than any previous ones.

The new marking system introduced this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant that this year’s results were 4.4 percentage points higher on average than last year.