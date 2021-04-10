web
Tech News

Over 7,000 free online courses on technology and software development

cursos online 730x440.jpg
cursos online 730x440.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you are looking for free technology courses, and you know English, you can take a look at Pluralsight’s proposal.

This month it makes its catalog of more than 7000 courses for software developers available to all users.

Thousands of free online courses

We’ve already shared with you a curated list of free tech courses you can take in April. All are online courses taught in Spanish on different educational platforms.

But if you have no problem following content in English, you can expand your proposals in free technology courses, thanks to the Pluralsight initiative. This platform is opening its catalog of more than 7000 courses to all users for free.

An offer that will last only during the month of April. It is as if you were a premium user on the platform, but without paying a penny. If you take a look at their catalog, you will see that they have an incredible variety of courses that cover all the most popular topics of software and technology.

For example, you will find educational programs on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development, Microsoft service management, business networks, among other options. Most courses have 2-3 hours of content, although you can follow the entire program at your own pace.

As in most educational platforms, the courses are made up of video classes and complementary material, although each instructor will have their own dynamics. All the courses indicate what type of users they are designed for according to the level of experience: beginners, intermediate or advanced.

And if you do not know where to start, you can also use the “Paths” that will indicate a series of courses to get started in a certain technology or programming language, for example, JavaScript. To take any of the courses you just have to create a Pluralsight account and follow the instructions.

Remember that this proposal to have all the courses in the catalog will only be available for this month of April.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Apple

Support for Linux on Macs could arrive in June …

We end the second week of April with news for the future tutor, and today we tell you how several reports indicate that the...
Read more
How to?

How to use AirPlay on a Windows PC

AirPlay is a multimedia content streaming technology that Apple includes in all of its devices. Other manufacturers have also incorporated it into their...
Read more
Android

Google phone allows you to automatically record calls from strangers

Google Phone is adding a new option in those regions where the application has call recording enabled.You will not have to activate the recording...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.