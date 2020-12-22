Over a million visits to Tuairisc.ie in 2020

- Advertisement -

The number of users visiting the main online Irish language news service increased by 20% in 2020

2020 was the first year since Tuairisc.ie was established that it received over one million visits.

Over 330,000 users visited Tuairisc.ie this year, the largest number of readers of the main online Irish language news service since its inception in 2014 and an increase of over 20% in readership in 2019.

These people made over 1.1 million visits to the site in 2020 and viewed 2.5 million pages during those visits.

The site has received 5.38 million visits since 2014 and Tuairisc.ie has been viewed at 12.69 million pages since its launch in October of that year.

The site ‘s Editor, Seán Tadhg Ó Gairbhí, said that the latest figures show that Tuairisc.ie is one of the most important initiatives of the Irish language and Gaeltacht community.

“These figures provide further evidence that, if required, the authorities should make a fair investment in the news service, not just to ensure that we can maintain the service to which the language community is accustomed. but so that that service can be expanded and developed, ”said the Editor of Tuairisc.ie.

He said that the future of the news service was being discussed by the directors of Tuairisc.ie with Foras na Gaeilge, the site ‘s funders.

“We hope that this discussion will bear fruit, but in the meantime we wish all our loyal readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”