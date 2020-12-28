Override 2 Super Mech League Review: robots at war on PS5

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A couple of years ago the guys from The Balance Inc gave life to the fun Override: Mech City Brawl (here our Override test), which as the name implies is a 3D fighting game dedicated to the fights between towering mechas. A few months later Modus Games formalized the acquisition of the Brazilian team, which began working on the sequel of the brawler arena as Modus Games Brazil. Well, over the course of this holiday season we managed to get our hands on Override 2: Super Mech League, hoping to dive into a “caciarona” experience at the right point and at the same time more refined on a playful and content level. Reducing expensive mecha into heaps of junk is always satisfying but the truth is that the Modus title is plagued by small and large problems, which unfortunately did not allow it to overcome its predecessor.

The birth of a pilot

The events of Override 2 they open seven years after the defeat of the Xenotypes, the fearsome and mysterious alien race that in the first chapter had brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Since then the defenders of the Earth and their mechas have decided to “change jobs”, because there was no longer any need to risk their lives in bloody conflicts.

They then turned into entertainers for the general public, taking part in exciting clashes between metal giants. This is how the Championships were born, a string of competitions for veteran drivers linked to sponsors and leading clubs. Needless to say, the Championships form the heart of Override 2’s playful offering and see a fearful faceless cadet battle bravely to reach the Olympus of mecha pilots. Approached by Zoe, a professional agent skilled in finding hidden talents, our impersonal protagonist must first pass a tutorial to illustrate the basics of gameplay and then participate in the first meetings, which could guarantee him the acquisition of a sponsor. Incredible but true, net of some anecdotes from Zoe about her childhood or about the greedy Octavia Atul of the Iron Lady Officine, the “narrative component” of Super Mech League can be said to be exhausted here. In addition, the dialogues with this support figure often turned out to be uninteresting, like the management, to say the least, of the partnerships with sponsors and clubs.

In the first case, realities such as Fujiwara Tech and Toys Crystal & Moon, require the pilot to complete secondary objectives during encounters, while on the Club front – which can be joined by reaching rank C in three different game modes – it is necessary to earn Influence Points which are reset and converted into credits on a weekly basis. Earning credits is the only way to participate in competitions with an entrance ticket but also to buy new mechas from the Garage, which obviously can be customized, albeit minimally.

Among the new (and narrow) colors and a pool of aesthetic objects rather thin and unconvincing – because putting a hat on the head of a robot with angelic features is meaningless – the personalization system should have been much more accurate than that, especially since it is the only motivation for earning credits in addition to the acquisition of mechas.

If we add to this the extreme repetitiveness and banality of the tasks related to sponsors, think of having to grab an opponent 100 times in a certain time, the reasons for scrapping bucks are becoming more and more inconsistent. In a nutshell, the presence of Zoe, the advancement of rank, the contracts with the partners and the customization, are nothing more than a mere outline of the Championships, which in fact constitute the central HUB from which to access the various game modes. Different in name but in fact very similar to each other, these fights can be held both online and offline and that is genuinely good.

The user base of Override 2 it appears to be very limited and imposing combat with real opponents would have brought the experience to the limits of the unplayable, especially given the long matchmaking times. Returning to us, flying over the battles in pairs, the challenges in single combat and the free-for-all fights for 4 players, the slightly more particular matches are certainly “Xeno-swarm”, where you have to defeat a whole horde of enemies , and “Control”, which calls to throw the opposing robots out of a blue energy circle, so as to make them lose large amounts of vital energy in seconds. In short, the encounters are distinguished neither for originality nor for variety, and at times they turn out to be all too easy due to a “dancer” artificial intelligence, which alternates flashes of extreme ferocity with phases that we do not hesitate to define as lethargic.

In the heart of the action

Until now we have had to face many of the distortions of Super Mech League which, net of the obvious limits of the playful offer, finds its greatest strength in the mecha roster. The title of Modus Games Brazil allows you to take the field with as many as 20 different giants, to which it is necessary to add the DLC of Ultraman, the legendary protagonist of the Japanese series of the same name.

However, each mecha boasts an effective design that is intimately linked to its fighting style, which contributes to making it genuinely “unique” compared to its competitors. To be clear, Shifu fights with the phlegm of the old martial arts master, Contessa makes use of numerous magical attacks, while Aura defeats opponents with the grace of a shining angel. Each steel giant has four basic attacks, which are performed by pressing the respective backbones. The upper limbs of the mecha are assigned to L1 and R1, while the lower triggers – as expected – the strikes tied to the legs.

Quickly pressing the triggers allows you to ring simple combinations, which sometimes also include jumping attacks but, due to a less than refined responsiveness of the mecha and the woodiness of the animations, the combo system turned out to be rather crude . The special attacks are much better, which are performed by simultaneously pressing two of the dorsal keys. Learning to master energy strikes, grapples or large area-of-effect moves is essential for turning the tide of a fight, although Override 2 also offers other offensive possibilities.

All arenas, for example, are littered with white and firearms, which in turn allow you to damage enemies with shots of various kinds. In addition to being able to grab opponents and then throw them into the air, the steel beasts have an inevitable final move but to use it they have to load a special bar in a somewhat particular way. In fact, in the maps a sort of timed recharge source appears without warning, which must be reached as soon as possible to draw as much energy as possible.

All this creates very heated scuffles near the beam of light and gives a light sprinkle of strategy to the meetings. Once the gauge is filled, the mecha can unleash all its power and seriously damage a specific target or enemies in a given area, and it’s a shame that these moments were deprived of the mini cutscenes seen in the previous chapter.

Graphics and arenas

Ultimately, despite being very simple and limited, the Super Mech League combat system relies entirely on the good variety of mechas available to keep the shadow of repetition away, but the fact remains that the clashes are characterized by other small hitches of a visual and performance nature.

Thanks to a good use of the Unreal Engine, the developers have managed to create a graphic presentation between the realistic and the cartoonish, which combines the shine of the metal of the mecha with an effects with an anime aftertaste but not less impactful.

The 9 arenas available are mostly pleasing to the eye and where the attention to detail is lacking, the artistic direction takes care of filling the gaps. Think of the futuristic towers of Arcate Lucenti or the party atmosphere of Circuito Buona Sorte but also of the sunny Costa Lucente. Without dwelling on the less successful battlefields, the real problem in this sense is inherent in the small size of the maps, a criticality that is even more evident when fighting with three other opponents.

In the most agitated situations, the readability of the action becomes complicated to say the least and sometimes the camera is unable to correctly follow the movements and actions of the robot. In addition to the lack of support for the characteristics of the DualSense controller, we also have to report sporadic but noticeable drops in frame rate, which we believe to be nothing short of unjustifiable on hardware capable of maintaining fixed 60 fps in far more demanding situations from the computational point of view.