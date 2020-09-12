Health

Oxford resumes testing of its coronavirus vaccine

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Clinical trials of the vaccine at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have resumed just six after its suspension was announced. “The independent review process has ended and, following the recommendations of the UK safety committee and regulator, the trials will resume again“, indicated the statement that has launched this same Saturday.

Six days ago, the announcement that the vaccine trial was being suspended due to a serious “clinical effect” in one participant fell as a jug of cold water in a public opinion It had been feeding on ads about how close the coronavirus vaccine was for too many weeks.

It is not the first time and it may not be the last

Curiously, this is the second time that clinical trials of this vaccine have been suspended to study possible associated problems. The first time was in July when a participant was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after receiving a vaccine. In that case, the committee determined that it was a coincidence.

In this case, although the vaccine developers have not disclosed medical information about the participant for confidentiality reasons, many media have explained that it was a case of transverse myelitis in a patient who had also received the vaccine. It is likely that, in the coming months, we will have more details of the case and why its causal connection to the vaccine has been ruled out.

It is therefore good news. Especially for Europe that had acquired 300 million doses. However, the main lesson of this case remains: there’s no point in getting into a race of expectations that can only end up damaging the public’s view of the vaccine, its safety, and the development process.

