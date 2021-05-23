Oxitec develops genetically modified mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are generally infectious agents. However, thanks to advances in biotechnology, this situation could change. And, is that the Oxitec firm has developed genetically modified mosquitoes and has released them in the Florida Keys, United States.

The purpose is clear, to end wild mosquitoes that carry diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, among others. In this way, the company promotes a healthy life by preventing people from contracting infection agents.

Until last month, Oxitec had distributed boxes of these pests in six locations. Specifically, in the Cudjoe Key, Ramrod Key and Vaca Key areas. According to the company’s estimates, shared with the journal Nature, “over the next 12 weeks, around 12,000 newborn male mosquitoes should emerge from the boxes.”

Mosquitoes carrying a lethal gene

Specifically, the researchers modified the gene in male mosquitoes. This with the purpose that by sharing their genetic particle, they will also transmit a lethal gene to their offspring.

This means that the modified mosquitoes will be responsible for mating with the “wild females” and causing the female offspring to be unable to produce that protein responsible for reaching maturity and can transmit diseases.

In this way, the main contagion vector is attacked: the female mosquito, well, these are the ones that bite us to transmit viruses and diseases. For their part, male mosquitoes reach their full development and are not contagion agents.

Oppositions by Florida residents

While the idea is groundbreaking, it has been objected to by Florida residents. The inhabitants fear that the egg boxes could become objects of vandalism. Therefore, affect security in the area. Faced with this situation, the company has responded with collation of eggs in private and reliable areas.

“When something new and revolutionary comes up, the immediate reaction of a lot of people is to say ‘wait’… So the fact that [Oxitec] having been able to carry out the trial on the ground in the United States is a big problem, ”says Anthony James, a molecular biologist at the University of California, Irvine, outside the Oxitec project.

For now, the first outing of these mosquitoes is a test to evaluate how they behave, how long they live and if they are able to fulfill their purpose when mating with females. “To make it easier to track modified mosquitoes, Oxitec introduced a gene that makes mosquitoes glow under a specific color of light.”

