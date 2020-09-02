“Ozone pollution” has risen dangerously in recent decades

L’ozone it is a gas formed by three oxygen atoms: it is often concentrated at high altitudes, where it provides an indispensable support for filtering ultraviolet radiation. Its presence at low altitudes, however, is polluting and very dangerous.

Of ozone we have heard about it many times, especially in correlation with pollution and the impact that human activity has on the “hole in the ozone layer”: from the many studies and news we have learned that the less there is, the more situation is dangerous here on Land. This is true with regard to the gas that is conserved and produced at high latitudes, in the stratosphere; when instead we find traces of ozone in the first layers of the atmosphere (below about 40-45km in height), then the situation is reversed, turning the savior into a killer.

What emerged from the study of the scientists of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) of the University of Colorado is disturbing: in the last 20 years, almost silently, theozon pollutionor it quickly rose to dangerous levels. Until 2004, the detection of ozone in the lower atmosphere had confirmed the presence of acceptable gas, in nominal levels. Now it seems that there has been a peak in the years between 2011 and 2016.

The situation “escaped” at first glance due to the lack of the necessary technical equipment: “Previous ozone studies have struggled to fully understand trends in the Northern Hemisphere due to a lack of monitoring stations and also due to conflicting satellite data.“Explained the lead author of the study, Audrey Gaudel.

A new approach was chosen for the new research, by installing small detectors on thousands of airliners and commercial, in order to cover as much as possible the regions of the northern hemisphere (where most of the world’s population lives). According to the data, the ozone level is increased by 5% every decade, and the situation could get worse. The main cause of this change in greenhouse gas is due to human pollution: in fact, at the ground level, the ozone molecule is formed when other pollutants, mainly nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds, react due to the presence of solar radiation.

Following this study, Gaudel and his team will aim to study the ozone levels and precursors of this risky pollution further.