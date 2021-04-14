Pac-Man 99 Review: a Battle Royale between yellow balls and ghosts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Maybe not everyone knows that PAC-MAN 99 is not the first battle royale dedicated to the most famous yellow ball in history, but the second. A matter of a whisker: the record belongs to PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, a tasty experiment released on Google Stadia last November which, however, we anticipate immediately, in the face of today’s exclusive for Nintendo Switch Online can only step aside. It is no coincidence that the hybrid iteration is the daughter of Arika Ltd, the development team of Tetris 99 (the review of Tetris 99, the Battle Royale with the Tetramines) and of the late Super Mario Bros. 35, an authority in terms of experience all against all “extra large format”. His recipe has now become a real trademark, which in PAC-MAN 99 – another opportunity to celebrate the forty years of life of Toru Iwatani’s creature – returns in all its pride and without particular upheavals, with all the (many) pros and (few) cons of its tetromini counterpart.

Hunger for victory

Examining PAC-MAN 99 it is necessary to refer first of all to its main mode, the one that is in effect at the center of the playful offer as well as the only one completely free for all subscribers to the Switch online service. Those who know Tetris 99 will find a familiar concept here: ninety-nine users connected to the internet at the same time must compete against PAC-MAN with the aim of staying in the game longer than their rivals, since the software will only crown the last survivor the winner.

Unlike Mega Tunnel Battle (to find out more here is our Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle review), there are no direct forays into the mazes of opposing gamers: the limits within which to move the pallocca are those of your own maze, which is the same as the original 1980 PAC-MAN. This obviously does not mean that it is not possible to interfere in the performance of others, and indeed the attack on surviving competitors, as we will see, it is a key dynamic in the context of the challenge. A duel which, however, in terms of structural bases, goes back to the era of the cabinets without substantial modifications. Therefore you move along the corridors swallowing pills while trying to escape from the colored ghosts, which in turn, as soon as you swallow one of the so-called “energy balls”, become edible for a few moments. After a certain number of pills are caught, a fruit appears in the middle of the picture which, if swallowed, starts the next round, restoring the setting to its initial composition.

It is among the pixels of this timeless formula that PAC-MAN 99 inserts its peculiar competitive mechanics, which primarily revolve around two new elements: the Sleeping Ghosts and the Pac-Man Ravagers. As for the Sleepers, these are small ghostly shapes that, when intercepted, hook themselves in the tail of the nearest ghost creating snakes that, if chewed “piece by piece” in the phases in which Pac-Man becomes a predator, pour into the patterns of the challengers in the form of Ravagers.

The latter are small Pac-Man in silhouette who try to lean against the player with the aim of slowing down his run, at least until the avatar manages to ingest an energy globe, the only way to neutralize them all in one fell swoop. In short, it is immediately clear that even in PAC-MAN 99, as in Tetris, the offense is worth as much – if not more – than the defense. In this regard, Arika proposes his proven system for selecting the competitors to be hindered, based on four different principles ranging from total randomness to counterattack.

As per tradition, the title also provides the opportunity to elect a specific target among those still in the race, which can be indicated by simply “tapping” the screen (only with Switch in portable mode). However, it is a feature that, compared to the various Tetris 99 and Mario Bros. 35, proves to be much less appropriate to the type of competition, not allowing, among other things, to clearly view the in-game of those who do not has already been deleted.

The criteria of aggression are then flanked by a second shortlist of options, which allows you to double a parameter of your choice of Pac-Man – from strength to speed – as long as you halve the period of vulnerability of ectoplasms when our yellow alter ego is in a dominant attitude. This is a clue as to how PAC-MAN 99 points more than ever to the strategic factor, to the point of being, perhaps, the most “tense” arcade battle royale among those currently in circulation.

Getting to the podium is never a walk in the park, and indeed requires – especially from waka waka novices – a good dose of practice and a study of the gameplay that is not superficial. Unfortunately, the historical Achilles heel of the Arika production, a tutorial is completely missing (but also simple written instructions), which inevitably risks making the first tries quite cryptic and painful, this time, more than in the past, at the slight expense of immediate accessibility to the product.

Ninety-nine … and beyond

Contrary to when Tetris 99 made its debut, PAC-MAN 99 lands immediately on the eShop with a range of four different playable modes. However, it is necessary to make some clarifications: as written at the beginning, only the ninety-nine player battle is usable in “free” form – if you do not count the subscription to Switch Online – while all the remaining types must be purchased separately, at the single price of € 14.99.

The package includes a training mode, called CPU Battle, as well as a Score Attack and a Time Trial (Blind Time Attack), all of which can be used without a connection. In the fifteen euros the possibility of creating private matches is also contemplated, a functionality that would certainly have deserved a space in the basic offer. In general, the impression is that all of this content is being sold at a price that is disproportionate to its actual value. The second DLC is also part of the speech “Deluxe“, which includes, together with the offline modes, also a series of skins applicable to the maze, some of which are nostalgic themed, inspired by great Namco classics such as Galaga and Dig Dug. The full expansion is proposed for around thirty euros, but even in this case we struggle to justify an outlay of this magnitude, as the additions are purely cosmetic.