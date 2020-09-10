‘PAC-MAN Geo’ is now available for registration: the kite will soon land on real streets around the world

Tech NewsApps

By Brian Adam
If there is a video game character who has become an icon, it is undoubtedly PAC-MAN. He popular kite He was born as PuckMan in the arcades of Japan back in 1980 and, after changing his name to PacMan, it was passed through computers and consoles around the world until it ended up in mobile phones.

Throughout these years, Namco’s famous mascot has passed through the screens of our mobiles in a multitude of titles of different genres such as’ Pac-Man Dash! ‘,’ Pac-Man Monsters’, ‘Pac-Man Friends’,’ Pac-Man 256 ‘,’ PAC-MAN Bounce ‘,’ Pac-Man Pop! ‘, etc. And now that 40 years have passed since its creation, the launch of a new game for iOS and Android, ‘PAC-MAN Geo’, in which the kite will travel the streets of the world to do what it does best: run away from ghosts.

PAC-MAN hits the streets of the real world

Pac man

In 2015, Google decided to celebrate April Fool’s Day by turning Google Maps streets into a PAC-MAC level where we could eat ghosts in the streets. The idea must have worked well because it was repeated in 2017 giving us the possibility to opt for the female version of the comecocos.

Well, now it is Bandai Namco that will materialize this approach in a real game called ‘PAC-MAN GEO’ that already appears in the App Store and Google Play for your previous registration. The arrival of this new title is scheduled for November 30, 2020 (as shown in the App Store), although it could be early in the case of Android.

The download of ‘PAC-MAN GEO’ will be free (free-to-play), but the game will include ads and will probably offer in-app purchases

The mechanics are very simple: players will have to select on a map an area of ​​Paris, New York, Tokyo … to transform it into a Pac-Man level. From that moment, the streets will become paths in which the iconic character will eat balls while the ghosts run after him.

Your download will be free, but Google Play already warns us that it will include ads and will likely offer in-app purchases as well. According to our Extra Life colleagues, it is scheduled to land in 170 countries.

PAC-MAN GEO (previous registration)

PAC-MAN GEO (previous registration)

  • Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
  • Book it at: App Store
  • Book it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Action

