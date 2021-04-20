Pac-man, Hello Kitty and others, now in Augmented Reality from your mobile

- Advertisement -

Google continues to add three-dimensional elements to its augmented reality function from mobile, and now it is the turn of a large number of classic characters from cartoons and games in Japan.

They are several iconic Japanese characters that we can find by searching for them on google.com. There are currently 14 characters, including Pac-Man and Hello Kitty. Pac-man is the most sought after, in fact, as I mentioned a few hours ago in our Instagram story, it has a dedicated mini-game on google.com



In fact, on the Google Spain blog they tell us:

Peru is the country that has shown the most interest in Pac-Man-related searches over the past five years, while the Philippines prefers Hello Kitty. […]Interest in anime reached a record high this past month, and searches for sugoi anime have soared 2,300% in the past five years worldwide.

We can also see the robots Ultraman, Evangelion and Gundam, as well as the characters of Little Twin Stars. You just have to select the option “view in 3D” that appears in the search engine when used on compatible mobiles, focus on the ground by moving the device a little and enjoy the sound and the animated character.

On Android devices, you can search in the Google app or any Android browser, as long as the phone supports ARCore. Meanwhile, Apple users can see Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, and the other characters in their space through the Google app on devices running iOS 11 or later.

Remember that it is only an update of the large number of animals and various objects available in the same function.