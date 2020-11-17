Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Review: A battle royale for Google Stadia

Forty years of life is a great achievement. And to date, in the videogame field, we believe there is no character or icon that can boast the same, exceptional holding of good Pac-Man, the voracious yellow circle born in 1980 – they say – from the encounter of Toru Iwatani with a plate of pizza without a slice. This is a result that is not able to equal even Mario, still at his respectable thirty-fifth birthday, which we all celebrated with great joy during this interminable 2020.

It is true that compared to the mustachioed plumber, or other sacred monsters of gaming, the pallocca mangiatutto has not been on the crest of the wave for quite some time. Perhaps for this reason, in celebrating such an important anniversary, Bandai Namco has well thought that the time has come to infuse new life into a series that, despite all the mitigating factors that are due to a historic brand, has always rested on its laurels . And what better way to “swallow” even the curiosity of newcomers if not to immerse the usual, labyrinthine arcade formula in a typical battle royale context, one of the most popular genres for young users? Said and done: here you go PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, exclusively for Google Stadia.

Sixty-four to one

A bit like all the previous massive multiplayers borrowed from the great classics of the last century (from Super Mario Bros. to Tetris, passing through Bomberman), PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle it consists of a meager handful of playful modes, only one of which actually defines the package value.

This is the reason why we would not like to dwell on the option called Time Challenge, a content that has no reason to exist except in the form of “training” in view of the highlight of the competition, namely the so-called Elimination Match (simply Elimination, in Italian). Here lies the true essence of the production: sixty-four players connected simultaneously on the network must face each other in a game of PAC-MAN in order to remain the only ones in the race. Obviously, however, the rules of the challenge are not completely superimposable to those that the public has come to know in the space of four decades. Not that the core gameplay changes one iota: you move through the corridors of the stages swallowing pills and escaping the usual four ghosts who, if Pac-Man manages to ingest a special “power ball”, become vulnerable for a few moments and can then be swallowed, only to return to the field in no time at all.

However, each participant begins his race within the walls of a personal labyrinth, appropriately selected in the pre-match phase; it follows that the game takes place within as many different environments as there are users online, a real 8×8 grid whose squares, however, are somehow interconnected. During the session it is in fact possible to invade the levels of others, simply by passing through the portals that connect them.

It will therefore not be uncommon to find two or more yellow avatars among the mazes of the same scheme, which brings to the surface a whole new mechanic. With the power ball in the body, whoever holds the pad can eat not only Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde, but also the Pac-Man of the opposing players, stealing one of the precious life points exhausted which is permanently eliminated.

In short, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is a traditional battle for survival which tends to get tighter the closer you get to the final goal, that is to say getting on the top step of the podium. You win by resisting the succession of five rounds, during which the number of labyrinths that make up the macro-lattice gradually decreases. Meanwhile, the challenger must show off an excellent pad (or keyboard) skill in hand as well as a certain amount of tactical thinking. The need to be a bit strategist derives from the fact that the software periodically dispenses a series of objects that those who are playing can decide to exploit immediately or assign them to two keys and then use them at the first favorable opportunity.

Aids range from elixirs that attract or repel colored ghosts to bonuses that increase the speed of the Pac-Man, from stun bombs to keys and locks that respectively lengthen / reduce the opening / closing times of the passages that connect a maze to the others adjacent. Finally, it should not be forgotten that every single playing field follows the classic progression of the original experience: swallowing all the pills, the scenario therefore passes to a next level of difficulty. Another dynamic that, if well managed, can put a lot of spanner in the works of rival performance.

The playful mechanism then conceals other small nuances; luckily, unlike many of its congeners, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle has the intelligence to put everything in black and white, between the pages of a very detailed written tutorial. It is an element that is anything but accessory, indeed very welcome, which allows you to enter the game well educated and aware of what you can do to get the better of the other sixty-three hungry contenders.

At the last bite

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is certainly a more than valid iteration of the franchise. He inserts in the primitive recipe some found with a good playful charge, shows off a nice cartoonish graphic mantle and is pleasantly metareferential (fantastic quote at the legendary level 256, complete with a “glitched” effect). That said, it is certainly not the most enthralling battle royale that has come to our hands since Tetris 99 (on Everyeye.it you can find the review of Tetris 99) started this new trend with a taste of nostalgia.

This is because in Mega Tunnel Battle, once you hit the track, the sense of individual challenge against the CPU often tends to prevail – a challenge that requires practice and concentration, as the story of PAC-MAN teaches – rather than the impression of actually being at the center of an “extra large” duel, which is teeming with such a large number of real users.

It is perhaps a problem related to the general visual setting, since in fact it is impossible to have in real time a sufficiently clear idea of ​​what is happening inside the arenas of the macro-network farthest from the player’s position, where one can quickly peek only between those bordering its own labyrinth, via the zoom function.

It is almost ironic that a 360 degree view of the action is only possible if you are defeated, at which time the opportunity to continue observing the match from the outside is revealed, in Spectator Mode. After all, it must be admitted that the development team has studied a spectatorial post-game that is anything but passive and irrelevant. Here, in fact, in addition to scrutinizing the moves of the Pac-Man still in the race, all those excluded will be asked to participate in lightning-fast mini-surveys, in which the majority of the votes will decide which power-up of a trio should spawn within the match. A unique way – undoubtedly creative – to encourage everyone to follow each race until the winner is proclaimed.