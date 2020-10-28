Paint 3d: Discover All The Advantages That This Application Has

Over time, most of the applications that the Windows operating system carries with it have been updated and adapted to the new standards and techniques that prevail today. Paint, Microsoft’s image editing and design tool, was no exception, modernizing itself to the point of becoming Paint 3D a few years ago.

This program has gone from being a simple drawing sheet to becoming a powerful instrument for manipulating objects in three dimensions. And is that today 3D is practically essential, especially in such burning aspects as augmented or virtual reality.

For this reason, in this article we are going to show you some keys related to everything you can do with the utility belonging to the American technology giant. They are the ones that we describe below.

Create in 2D

Paint 3D is, as we well know, an application designed to create objects in three dimensions. However, that does not mean that we can also make beautiful 2D compositions. Starting with a blank canvas, from there we can draw and express ourselves according to how we want and through Utensils such as marker, calligraphy pen, oil brush, spray can, or eraser. Besides, depending on the tool you want to use, we can choose the style, thickness, color, opacity, etc.

Design in 3D

But where the meaning of Paint 3D really resides is in the production of figures and designs that use this technology. The utilities that the program gathers are not cumbersome at all and are available to practically any user. In a matter of a few minutes 3D compositions can be materialized. Besides, the Microsoft utility has predefined models that can be manipulated in any way and condition (people, animals, etc.) and, in addition, it also has basic 3D tools such as cubes, cylinders, spheres, etc.

As if this were not enough, we can opt for the capacity “Doodle”, which is, basically, making a 2D drawing to later add depth. This is clearly not professional by any means, but it is fun for the user, especially when it comes to children.

Paint objects and add stickers

All designs that are made in three dimensions with Paint 3D can receive stickers. This is producing drawings or patterns that can then be attached to objects for the purpose of change its meaning practically completely. The result of all this is that only the imagination is the limit to create curious and striking compositions.

Add texts

How could it be otherwise, Paint 3D allows you to add texts in three dimensions (also in 2D) using all the available editing utilities for this purpose. This text can be moved around, rotated, enlarged or reduced and even modified depending on the perspective we are looking for.

Add effects

The Microsoft application also offers some lighting effects that serve to change the presentation of color in 3D drawings, making them take on a completely different meaning.

Practice with the magic selector

This functionality of the drawing utility of the American technology company allows us to select a part of the image that we want to cut out to move it around. The program itself is the one that, in a very intelligent way, fills in the background so that there is no free gap in sight.

View in 3D

The three-dimensional view enables us to move around our composition and appreciate it from practically any angle. There are controls to zoom in or out of the design made or also to insert a certain amount of it.

Export videos

The process of creating a 3D design can be arduous and laborious if we want to make a truly brilliant composition. Paint 3D is a suitable application for this and it is also very useful if we want to account for everything through a video. The program belonging to the American technology company allows to materialize a shooting all the way we have walked to achieve what we definitely want, that is, a work worthy of mention.

From when the first object is designed until the moment in which we give the last touch-up, absolutely everything is registered and it can be exported to be witnessed later as many times as necessary. This option is located within the upper part of the control panel.

Work with history

Since the application itself gives us the ability to save everything we do on video, it also allows us to go back to each of the steps we have done during the production of our design. In this way, we can calmly modify any error that we notice at the last minute without having to retouch all of what we have worked on later.

Remix 3D

When we have concluded a design with Paint 3D, the application itself advises us the option of being able share what we have done with other users and communities. Nowadays, the social aspect is something totally essential in human life, and this is where the Remix 3D function comes into play. This competition allows us to upload our creation to the cloud and, in return, we can download and use those that other people have materialized. At first such capacity was only available in some countries, but Microsoft has long since lifted the restriction, so anyone can show the world the compositions they make, no matter how ugly or absurd they may be.