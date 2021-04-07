Paint already appears as a standalone application in the Microsoft Store awaiting an imminent launch

- Advertisement -

It was over a year ago that we started to listen news about the future of Paint, an application that with branch 20H1 could be eliminated from the operating system by the user.

A movement of draft, because Paint was one of the applications that arrived by default in the launch of Windows 1.0 in 1985, becoming one of the first graphic editing applications. Since then, it has remained in all versions of Windows to this day. A moment when is already listed as a standalone app in the Microsoft Store.

Paint as a standalone application

Thanks to the colleagues of Aggiornamenti Lumia, it has been discovered that the drawing application already appears in the Microsoft Store as an independent application, although for now it cannot be downloaded, something that targets very short-term availability.

Paint is the Windows graphical editor par excellence, that application included by default that we have all used at some point, even if it is to make a doodle and that was also one of the most curious aroused when some first approached the world of computing.

The presence in the Microsoft Store points to a launch very soon and indeed hopefully it can be downloaded soon, when the spring update is announced in a few days or even coinciding with the next build of Windows 10 within the test channels.

The arrival of an independent application means that when it comes to receiving improvements, we will not have to wait for the system update. We can access by simply downloading the update as if it were a mobile application.

The application already appears in this link although for now it warns that it is not available. A very light application, with only a weight of 4.67 MB, so its size is not the excuse for not having it preloaded in Windows 10.

Paint Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Microsoft Store

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Via | MSPU