Paint.Wtf, the Artificial Intelligence that will evaluate your drawings

Artificial Intelligence is a fascinating area because it takes leaps and bounds in all the areas where it is applied. We can see very interesting performances of Artificial Intelligence in environments as diverse as medicine or image editing. The truth is that AI is a very versatile technology and below we will present one capable of evaluating your drawings.

If you consider yourself a good draftsman, Paint.wtf has several challenges where you will have to make some drawings that the AI ​​is capable of evaluating to give you a rating.

An AI to evaluate how good your drawings are

AI tries to carry out processes autonomously, which usually require certain criteria to make decisions. So, one of the capabilities of this technology is to emulate our decision-making process, but much faster. To do this, it is trained to recognize the necessary criteria and provide results based on it. This is exactly what Paint.wtf does to evaluate the drawings we make.

The mechanics of Paint.wtf is based on proposing a series of challenges on a daily basis, where it requests to make a drawing. The challenges are as simple as drawing a cat on the table, a building on the street or an animal in the forest. The idea is that our drawings have the necessary levels of detail to differentiate themselves from the rest and obtain the best rating.

To do this, you will only have to enter the site and on the main page you will see blocks with all the available remains. When you click, you will go to the work area where you will have a pencil, an eraser and brushes to make the strokes you want. At the end, the site will give you the rating of your drawing and if you are not satisfied, you can repeat it.

Every two hours there will be new challenges, so you can have fun for a long time creating drawings that the AI ​​can evaluate to determine the level of your skills.

To prove it, follow this link.

.