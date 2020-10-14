Pakistan ranks fifth in deaths due to extreme weather and natural disasters

Karachi: We all know that German Watch has included Pakistan in the top five countries on the list affected by climate change. A recent United Nations report found that 7,348 natural disasters have occurred in the last 20 years, indicating extreme weather conditions. More than 1.2 million people were killed and Pakistan was the fifth deadliest country.

The 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods and the 2015 heatwave in Pakistan have claimed the most lives, but let me first mention this report.

The United Nations says climate change has caused 7,348 natural disasters in the past 20 years, killing more than 1.23 million people.

On the occasion of World Disaster Prevention Day, the United Nations has said that climate change and disasters are setting the stage for hell in the 21st century. On the other hand, political and business leaders are not playing their part in tackling the effects of climate change. If this continues, the planet Earth will become an uninhabitable ‘hell’ for millions of people.

The report says that between 2000 and 2019, there were 7,348 major environmental and weather-related disasters and disasters around the world in which 1.23 million people died but 4.2 billion people were directly affected and the world lost 2.97 trillion. The dollar suffered a loss.

On the other hand, the record of disasters between 1980 and 1999 was almost halved, with 4,212 natural disasters worldwide, killing more than one million people and directly affecting hundreds of billions of people, with a loss of 63 1.63 trillion. Was

This indicates that the incidence of climate change is increasing. Thus we can say that the environmental and climatic tragedy has doubled from 1980 to 1999 and from 2000 to 2019, which is a terrible thing.

Mention of Pakistan

The 30-page report is titled ‘The Human Coast of Disasters 2000, 2019’. It cites earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, hurricanes, avalanches and other natural disasters.

The report cites a devastating earthquake in Pakistan in October 2005 that killed between 70,000 and 100,000 people. There is also a reference to the massive floods in Pakistan in 2010 which killed more than 1900 people while 35% of the area of ​​Pakistan was inundated for a few days.

This includes the 2015 heatwave in which more than 1,200 people were killed. The report says that Pakistan is also one of the top 10 countries directly or indirectly affected by accidents.

The report says that between 1980 and 1999, the number of floods and storms increased from 1,389 to 3,254 and from 1,457 to 2,034, respectively.

The report also includes major cases of drought, forest fires and rising temperatures, which are on the rise. The report also covers tsunamis and earthquakes.

“We are deliberately heading for disaster,” said Mamie Maizotori, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Management. Civil society organizations, public health organizations and other NGOs are battling the dire consequences of extreme weather, he said. He also called for a climate emergency.

In this context, all necessary steps are urgently needed to deal with climate change and its adverse effects in Pakistan.