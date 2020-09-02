Pakistan’s first industrial biotechnology park will be set up in Jhelum

Islamabad: Pakistan’s first industrial biotechnology park is being set up in Jhelum. Its establishment will create new employment opportunities and increase exports.

Comsats has decided to double the pace of work for the completion of Pakistan’s first industrial biotechnology park in the context of President Dr. Arif Ali’s National Development Vision and the Road and Belt Project of the Republic of China.

Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Comsats, told the media that in a recent high-level meeting, the President and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, discussed Pakistan’s first bio in Jhelum. He stressed the need to complete the technology park on time. To this end, Comsats has completed the outline of a comprehensive strategy to move the work forward uninterruptedly.

He said that the role of Biotechnology Herbal Medicine Park in environmental development has become more important today than ever before. The decision to set up the state-of-the-art biotechnology park, announced in July last year, is part of the Republic of China’s road and belt project. Under a memorandum of understanding, Comsats will support the establishment of Pakistan’s first biotechnology science and technology park in Jhelum in collaboration with the Torch Hi-Tech Industry Development Center and TIB (Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology). The Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Science and Technology are providing such facilities to the students.

He said that COMSATS is an international organization working in the form of Science and Technology Commission for Sustainable Development in the South and is headquartered in Islamabad, while China is one of the founding members of the organization, which is developing. It is providing full support in various fields of science and technology to support the social and economic development of countries. He said that Pakistan has to take advantage of the latest technology, especially biotechnology, for the development of agriculture, as the development of agricultural biotechnology is the key to promoting trade incentives, so it is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Science and Technology. ۔

Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Comsats, while appreciating the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistani Embassy in China and the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said that adapting research and development projects to the socio-economic needs of the country United’s development goals can be achieved.

The main purpose of setting up this state-of-the-art biotechnology park is to promote scientific dissertations and research so that students who want to acquire modern facilities related to science and technology can hone their scientific research and skills at the local level. Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi Last year, Comsats became a member of the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO), an active non-governmental organization in the field of international science and technology and a national scientific organization on the Belt and Road Initiative. The organizations also have the first international scientific forum. It aims to advance joint research and capabilities.

In this regard, various proposals were made for joint research projects, including the establishment of Comcast Centers of Excellence. Recently, Comsats also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China for cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, environmental issues, risk management, mathematics and mutual interests. Under the MoU, it will be possible to supply a computer-based system, a green supply chain, with the Chinese Academy of Sciences for Environmental Economics and Science and Technology.