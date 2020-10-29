Pallete calls on the EU for full deregulation of the telecom sector

The president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, today called on the European regulatory authorities to put an end to the regulatory advantages that large technology companies have in businesses related to telecommunications services.

In the traditional annual event organized by the bosses of the telecos ETNO and Financial Times, this year by telematic means because of the pandemic with movement restrictions, the manager has called for the real deregulation of the telecom sector to be able to be equal conditions with these great technologies, such as Facebook (with WhatsApp) or Google.

“We need new competition rules that allow the creation of strong operators and healthy markets in Europe,” explained the manager, who assured that time is running out to make Europe a leader in digitization.

The executive has indicated that regulators must take action with respect to new technology and digital companies that, unlike traditional operators, are little or no regulated. “There is little to no control over the providers of the same digital services that the operators offer,” said Pallete. ”

“Where is the value and profits that these companies generate? Why is it not in the GDP of European countries? ”, Criticized the executive, adding that operators must compete under the same rules for all technology companies. “We are talking about building a new Europe and digital sovereignty”, said Pallete, indicating that a new declaration of digital rights or New bill of rights is needed. “We are starting a new construction of the world that is about building a better globalization, not a greater globalization,” he said.

The president of Telefónica has called for an end to the expropriation of new generation networks by imposing accesses at regulated prices, noting that these networks have been built in a competitive environment and sometimes with joint investment.

Similarly, he has called for an end to the extraction of resources from the sector, noting that, if digitization is to be accelerated, regulators should not focus on maximizing 5G auctions in a sector that is already deflationary. Thus, he has warned that the money spent on spectrum will not go to investment in network infrastructure.

The manager warned about the penalty that telecos are suffering in the financial markets, despite the increase in the use of services due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is ironic that the year in which it has become more apparent than ever that connectivity plays an essential role in the new economy, telecommunications revenues continue to fall and their value is at its lowest point,” explained the president of Telephone.

In addition, Pallete has announced that Telefónica has advanced its neutral emission target from 2030 to 2025, thus, it has indicated that the teleco will reach the target of neutral emissions (net zero emissions) in its main markets five years ahead of schedule. In the case of Spain, this progress will be accompanied by the dismantling of the copper network, once all customers migrate to fiber optic networks.

In general terms, the executive appealed to the values ​​and fundamentals that have always characterized the Old Continent, noting that “we must take advantage of it to build a new, more resistant and better Europe that speaks with one voice.”

