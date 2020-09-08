Panasonic introduces the new Lumix S5 hybrid full-frame mirrorless

Panasonic today unveiled the new LUMIX S5, the hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera with 35mm CMOS sensor with a resolution of 24.2 megapixels, characterized by a wide color range and able to provide high performance even in low light conditions thanks to Dual Native ISO.

In fact, users will have the option of record video at a maximum sensitivity of ISO 51200. The LUMIX S5 also features ultra-fast autofocus based on deep learning technology and the five-axis Dual IS 2 stabilization system which combines the stabilizer integrated in the camera body with the optical one. In this way the camera is able to correct the vibrations through the use of an algorithm capable of analyzing the data acquired by a gyroscopic sensor and an accelerometer.

The LUMIX S5 also supports Dual Native ISO technology, which enthusiasts will have had the opportunity to see in VariCam professional cinema cameras and which allows you to minimize disturbances by selecting the most suitable circuit for the scene.

As for video recording, the LUMIX S5 is capable of capturing 4K movies at 60p / 50p (4: 2: 0 10-bit) and 4K at 30p / 25p (4: 2: 2 10-bit) up to 30 minutes. There is also an HDMI-micro output in 4K at 60p / 50p with 5: 2.2 sampling at 10 bit, while for internal recordings in. 4K at 30p / 25p with 4: 2.2 8-bit sampling there is no time limit.

Also present is the dynamic range of 14+ stops and the V-Log / V-Gamut function. On the software front we also find the Slow & Quick Motion mode that allows you to create videos made in 4K (from 1 to 60 fps, maximum quick motion: 30x, maximum slow motion: 2.5x) or in FHD (from 1 to 180 fps, quick motion maximum: 60x, maximum slow motion: 7.5x), using AF6 simultaneously to keep the subject in focus. Of course, 4K HDR video recording is also supported, but users can also select the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) option from the Photo Style menu.

One aspect that Panasonic has focused on is the autofocus which, as mentioned above, combines the Contrast AF and DFD technology, which allows you to focus on the subject in 0.08 seconds. The LUMIX S5 is also capable of performing at its best in low light and contrast conditions, and is also equipped with deep learning technology with specific subject detection.

The data sheet is completed by an LVF viewfinder with a 0.75x magnification ratio and a high-precision OLED display, to which is added a 3-inch adjustable flag LCD screen. Users will also be able to expand the memory with the two microSD slots.