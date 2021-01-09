Panasonic JZ2000: the record-breaking OLED TV is now also ready for gaming

Panasonic is the benchmark when it comes to vision quality. The Japanese company certainly needs no introduction, especially in the OLED field, after all Panasonic has focused on this for its top-of-the-range TVs. Last year the HZ2000 impressed in our review, thanks to a peak brightness unmatched by other OLED TVs, painstaking care in calibration and its versatility, since it supports all the HDR standards on the market, all elements that make it a one of a kind TV.

This year Panasonic has decided to raise the bar even more, making its successor JZ2000 ready not only to best represent video content, but also games, thanks to the implementation of HDMI 2.1 and an even more refined gaming mode.

A truly versatile

Panasonic JZ2000 is the spearhead of the OLED 2021 range. The other models are still unknown, which will be unveiled in March, however the Japanese house has allowed us to take a look at its top of the range, albeit in a virtual way. Also this year Panasonic aims to amaze with a peak brightness above the average of OLEDs, thanks to the use of a Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, which should allow you to reach up to 1000 peak nits. This year there will also be competition from Sony with its A90J, also with a higher brightness than average, but the fact remains that Panasonic has been offering solutions of this type for some time and has more experience in pushing to the maximum. an OLED panel.

JZ2000 will come in 55 and 65 inch cuts and will be equipped with the new HCX Pro AI Processor image processor: its impact on video quality and audio performance is still to be discovered, what is certain is that compared to last year, significant progress has been made in the gaming field, also possible thanks to this more advanced processor, which has an impact on input lag.

During our test with the HZ2000 we had measured an input lag of about 22 ms, this year, thanks to the test carried out by Panasonic during the presentation, we can confirm that this value has dropped to about 14 ms. In the gaming field, however, the most important news is certainly the presence of game related functions of HDMI 2.1. Full support is given to 4K at 120 Hz, VRR and ALLM, and we also expect a renewed game mode, given the name change to “Game Mode Extreme“, which will be able to take advantage of a video preset designed specifically for the game.

Also on the audio front Panasonic has chosen the best available, with the 360 ° Soundscape Pro integrated speaker system, compatible with Dolby Atmos, created in collaboration with Technics. We haven’t heard it yet, but the HZ2000 system was already great, with the new model we’ll see if there are any tangible improvements.

Like the last one, all HDR standards are present, from HDR10 to HDR10 +, passing through Dolby Vision. There is also Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode with Intelligent Sensing, two modes that, thanks to the sensors integrated in the TV, regulate the image quality based on the light present in the viewing environment. New this year is Adaptive HDR10 +, which applies the same formula to HDR10 + content.

On the operating system front My Home Screen is confirmed, however, in version 6.0. Although some Panasonic low-end models have arrived in Europe with Android TV, the Japanese company continues the path traced in recent years, confirming its OS also on the OLED 2021 range. No indication has arrived on the price or availability in Italy, we will probably have to wait until March to get more details.