Panasonic Rb M700b Review: Super Bass Noise Canceling Headphones

The choice of a pair of headphones also depends on your musical preferences. Lovers of Jazz or Classical must aim for models with a more balanced sound, able to best reproduce the widest spectrum of frequencies. However, these are genres that are less and less heard by the masses today, just turn on the radio to understand it, including rap, trap and dance, all characterized by the massive use of low frequencies.

Already from your musical tastes you can have important indications on the type of headphones to take, to these is also added noise canceling, a technology that, compared to the first appearances, has made great strides in recent years. The best exponents in this area are the Sony WH-1000XM4 that we have recently reviewed, headphones with a very natural and balanced sound, suitable for the most attentive and demanding listener.

But what to buy if you are looking for headphones with active cancellation of sounds and monstrous bass, at the right price? In this case, the Panasonic RB-M700B become a very interesting choice.

Design and technical features

Panasonic has created a product with all that is needed for its management available directly on the halls. No smartphone application then, in the name of simplicity. The build quality is more than good, there are no precious or special materials, the Japanese house has chosen aluminum for the bow and plastic for the body, while the pavilions are covered with imitation leather, bringing the total weight to 317 grams. Comfort is excellent, we only felt slightly above average pressure on the top of the garment, too leatherette is not exactly the best during the summer months, but this applies to almost all Over Ear headphones.

The pavilions house two 40 mm neodymium drivers with XBS DEEP technology, based on the Bass Reactor and Free Edge systems. A high elasticity nanofiber diaphragm is installed in the driver, which allows for smoother movements and better bass reproduction.

As can be understood from these details the bass are the main protagonists of the sound spectrum, addressing the RB-M700B especially to lovers of certain musical genres.

The connection to the phone is via Bluetooth 5, which is good news since this standard greatly reduces input lag when watching videos. We tried the headphones paired with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, the delay is really minimal compared to the images, but still noticeable.

The two pavilions house all the controls of the headphones, from here you can turn them on and off, control the volume, activate-deactivate the cancellation of sounds and adjust the bass level according to four presets. There is no shortage of headphone jack and USB Type C socket for charging.

Powerful bass

Given the technologies included within the RB-M700B it is logical to assume a sound performance focused on bass and so it is. The selector on the headphones allows you to adjust them to four predefined settings, the first is the least pushed, but even here the bass find ample space in the representation of the sound scene. When you turn up to the max the low frequencies literally make the auricles vibrate, for a definitely impactful but also excessive effect, it is better to stay within the first three levels so as not to lose too many details in the mids and highs. The RB-M700B do not claim to be appreciated by Hi-Fi lovers, they are born to best reproduce the genres in which the basses are the masters and in this they are certainly a successful product.

The noise cancellation system is effective but does not reach the peaks of the Sony WH-1000XM4, which cost more than double, since the Panasonic have a list price of 179.99 €.

Continuous and low external sounds are the ones that are eliminated the most, while the high ones and the voices manage to pass, albeit muffled by the good passive isolation offered by the headphones. The autonomy allows about twenty hours of continuous playback, while the fast recharge gives you an hour and a half of listening with fifteen minutes of charge, values ​​in the average for this type of product.