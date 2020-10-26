Panasonic Soundslayer Sc Htb01eg Review: A Soundbar For Gamers

On these pages we have often tried “out of the box” products, but until now we have never had to test a soundbar designed for gamers. On the other hand, it is a very specific niche: those who do not want to use headphones during the gaming phases but want to aim for a different type of audio experience. We could not therefore refrain from testing the Panasonic SoundSlayer SC-HTB01EG, which particularly winks, as mentioned above, to gamers. Among other things, it is a versatile device, since it does not disdain either a use in the PC environment or in the console or Smart TV field.

A versatile and original product, sold at a price of 299.99 euros on Amazon Italy. The question that arises is: is the device worth this amount? Let’s try to understand who this solution is for and if it is something valid.

Technical features

Panasonic SoundSlayer SC-HTB01EG has an integrated eight-centimeter subwoofer (80W total, between amplification and woofer), a 2.1-channel system with two three-way speakers, two full range transducers of four centimeters, two passive radiators of 8 centimeters each and two tweeters of 1.4 centimeters. On the back are an HDMI 2.0 input and output with HDCP 2.2 and ARC standard support, as well as an optical input and a USB port used only for updates. Do not miss the support for Bluetooth 2.1 with SBC.

At the front there are four LEDs, which indicate the status of Bluetooth, an option for dialogue and 3D surround sound. The main material used for the soundbar is plastic, but it is a well-built product. It should be noted that in the package there are neither HDMI nor optical cables, but only soundbar, remote control, power cable, power supply and various manuals.

Experience of use

In our view, there are three important characteristics that a product of this type must satisfy: ease of use, versatility and good audio quality. The first thing you notice when using the SoundSlayer is how quickly it can be configured. The presence of Bluetooth allows you to connect the soundbar quickly to any type of hardware. For example, once the device is paired, the Smart TV is able to automatically detect the soundbar when it is turned on, asking if you want to use it or if you want to stay with the TV speaker. Latency has always been good and we have never had any particular problems.

Also, the soundbar can be connected via HDMI directly to the TV, but in that case you need to check that your model has ARC support. There is also the possibility of going through an optical cable, in order to carry the digital audio signal directly from the PC motherboard to the soundbar. In this way, you can enjoy audio with technologies such as Dolby Digital and DTS.

However, the best use for such a device is in the pass through the appropriate HDMI IN and OUT ports on the back. In particular, we are talking about a 4K HDR passthrough from the video card / console to the monitor / TV (the video signal also passes with the soundbar deactivated). To explain it even to the less practical, connect the video card / console to the HDMI IN port of the soundbar, the latter “captures” the audio to reproduce it at its best and then connect the HDMI OUT port of the SoundSlayer to the monitor / TV, in order to see the video stream on the latter, which “passes” through the soundbar.

What interests the end user is that, through the HDMI connection, you can enjoy the best audio experience, as technologies such as DTS: X, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD, all supported by the SoundSlayer, become accessible. Not surprisingly, Panasonic “pushes” for this type of use and it is the main approach we used to test the product.

Before moving on to the use phase, it is good to say that an important selling point is the dimensions of the soundbar, since they are equal to 43.1 x 5.2 x 13.2 centimeters, for a weight of 1.8 kilograms. In short, the SoundSlayer is a solution that can be easily positioned in many contexts, as opposed to other larger soundbars.

Once connected, you can use the remote control supplied in the package, which is quite small in size. The latter allows you to quickly access 4 presets (Standard, Music, Cinema and Game), perform Bluetooth pairing, manage the overall volume and the subwoofer volume, activate 3D Surround and enable the CLR Dialog option, for an enhanced dialogue experience. In short, we are talking about a versatile and easy to configure and use product.

Coming to the most important point, that is the sound performance, it is clear right away that the spectrum is tuned to the bass, just as you would expect from a gaming soundbar. Most of the time we kept the Game preset with 3D Surround active and found some very perceptible and immersive sounds.

To give you concrete examples, in an atmospheric title like Dead by Daylight, which bases much of its experience on a dark environment and on the noises of fugitives and killers, the game action becomes more bleak and closer to the player, contextualizing for good the sounds of crows and making the screams of captured players even more merciless. The feeling of anguish created by the developers is exasperated to the nth degree by the SoundSlayer, which manages to transport the user to the center of the action.

If you are not a survival horror lover, the soundbar’s sound qualities can make your raids in Battle Royale titles like Fortnite or COD Warzone, as well as (and above all, we would add) in dreamy video games like Ori and the more enjoyable and immersive. Blind Forest, a real sight for the ears. It is also safe with Final Fantasy XIV Online, given that Panasonic has worked closely with the team that gave life to the sound sector of the title, to create three dedicated game audio modes (RPG, FPS and dialogues). In any case, the maximum volume is full-bodied and is able to satisfy even the most demanding users.

Using the soundbar in other contexts, such as music, some flaws begin to emerge. In fact, here there are noticeable highs compared to other solutions on the market, especially when aiming for playback via Bluetooth. The mids, on the other hand, are almost always full-bodied. Don’t get us wrong: this is a great upgrade over the classic TV speakers, but the SoundSlayer is definitely not the best soundbar for uses that go beyond gaming. To understand, there is no story against 5.1 or 7.1 solutions, as well as against soundbar with external subwoofer.

In any case, it is very interesting that the SoundSlayer supports the Dolby Atmos in this price range. The latter is able to give greater direction to the sound, but we must say that in this case the difference with more expensive solutions is heard, despite the fact that the final result is excellent for a soundbar of this type. Summing up, the audio quality is there, especially for the specific target the product is aimed at, that is gamers.