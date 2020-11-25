Paperlike: the iPad screensaver to feel like you’re writing on paper

You like to write, draw or just work on paper… but do you also want to help save the planet? Many people go through the same dilemma when trying to switch to digital alternatives and feeling that “something is missing.” You are not the only one, and there is more to your longing than mere habit. For this reason, alternatives such as the screen protector for iPad, Paperlike, are born.

Thanks to this specialized screen protector, people will be able to use their iPad and Apple Pencil within an experience that finally resembles the use of paper. In general, the pairing between these two teams was born with the intention of giving exactly this feeling. However, the slippery and coldness of the glass shade did not add to the illusion.

Now, Paperlike takes it upon itself to transform the iPad screen into the familiar rough surface of a paper, all while acting as an additional protector for it. Wearing it could not only bring your long-awaited vintage feel back, but it could even be beneficial to your brain.

That “something” lost

No, it is not just our idea, it is not just custom. Our body really feels different when we write on paper and when we use a screen. In fact, a 2006 study conducted on children, published in Neuropsychology, even revealed that our brain patterns are not the same when we do one activity or another.

For this reason, not only does typing feel different externally, but our brain is also processing information differently. A detail that, when you look more deeply, reveals that the old methods of taking notes can be even more recommendable.

According to an article published in 2014 in the APS Association for Psycological Science, researchers Pam Mueller and Daniel Oppenheimer found that the use of paper and pens to take notes during class improved students’ retentive abilities. This compared to those who used physical or electronic keyboards.

A similar study also conducted by the pair of scientists in 2014 revealed that, in general, it is more beneficial for our brain to take notes with a pen. Thanks to them, we have a greater understanding of the concepts that are presented to us, so we not only remember them more clearly, but we understand them better.

Paperlike: an iPad screen protector with unique features

Knowing this, it is not uncommon for a part of us to want to return to the role. After all, our brain is more efficient with it! However, the use of reams and reams translates into more deforestation and unnecessary consumption of trees.

To avoid this crossroads, Paperlike is the screen protector for iPad that comes to give us the best of both worlds. It was created in 2017 by Jan, founder of the eponymous company, who simply wanted to get the most out of his iPad. Now, 3 years later, we all benefit from its creation.

Paperlike allows you to “go back” to paper

In summary, Paperlike is a screen protector designed for various iPad models that, due to its texture and design, can bring back the feeling of using real paper. All this thanks to the nanodots that are on the surface and interrupt the passage of light so that the screen no longer shows the annoying reflections.

Thanks to the nanodots, the Apple Pencil will have a bit of the resistance that our common pencils and pens receive when writing on paper. As a result, the surface will be less slippery and thus, most likely, our calligraphy, designs and drawings can improve. All since it will be more comfortable to capture them on the screen.

Protect your screen and your eyes

As if the above were not enough, this is not all that particular iPad screen protector does. In fact, Paperlike is also designed to prevent dust, scratches, and fingerprints from accumulating on the iPad surface. So it could be said that it offers the complete package.

Likewise, the nanodots themselves not only avoid reflections of the light that arrives, but also regulate its output. As a consequence, the brightness of each pixel on the screen is regulated, so that it is not so harmful to our eyes if we spend many hours in front of it. Hence the “matte” finish with which the screens remain once we place the protector.

To acquire Paperlike …

In this case, if you want to purchase the screen protector for iPad, Paperlike, you can do so through the link that we will provide you later. With it you can access the 10.5-inch model, designed to be compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5 ″ and the iPad Air 10.5 ″, which you can also get in the links that we place here.

However, these are not the only models that can work with Paperlike. In fact, all the models that we will mention below are covered by the variety of sizes in which the screen protector is available: “

Regardless of the size you request, all Paperlike packages should come with 2 units of the iPad screen protector, 2 wet and 1 dry cleaning cloths, 2 dust collectors and, finally, 2 guide sheets to help with the placement of the product.

If it has caught your attention, you can get the screen protector for iPad, Paperlike, at this link.

