Nick Dobrovolskiy Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support made the official announcement of the upcoming release of Parallels Desktop for Mac with Apple M1 chip through the official blog of the company.

Parallels Desktop for Mac with Apple M1 chip announced

“Parallels is pleased to see the performance, power efficiency, and virtualization features brought to the Mac with the Apple M1 chip. The transition to Mac with Apple M1 chip should be smooth for most Mac applications, thanks to Rosetta technology.

Fortunately, our software Parallels Access, Parallels Toolbox, and Parallels Client it worked flawlessly even before Parallels rebuilt them as universal binaries. However, virtual machines are an exception. It is important to note that currently available versions of Parallels Desktop for Mac cannot run virtual machines on Mac with Apple M1 chip. Good news: a new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac that can run on Mac with the Apple M1 chip is already in active development.

When it was first announced Apple Silicon Mac during the opening speech of the WWDC On June 22 of this year, Apple demonstrated a prototype of Parallels Desktop for Mac running a Linux virtual machine seamlessly on Apple Silicon.

From your first sight in the WWDC, our new version of Parallels Desktop, which runs on Mac with the chip Apple M1, has made tremendous progress. We changed Parallels Desktop to universal binary and optimize your virtualization code; And the version we’re looking forward to testing on these new MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13 ″ looks to be very promising.

Parallels is also surprised by the news from Microsoft about the addition of x64 application support in Windows on ARM.

As our customers know, Parallels cares deeply about the quality of our software products and the experiences they provide. With macOS Big Sur and the new available Mac with Apple M1 chip, we will continue to conduct more extensive evaluations, both in our lab and with your help through the upcoming Parallels technical preview program. “