Parallels lets you run Windows 10 ARM on Mac with M1

Parallels, a virtualization software company, has announced that it is now possible to run the Windows 10 ARM operating system on Mac computers with Apple’s M1 chip. This is achieved through the latest version of your virtual machine, Parallels Desktop 16.

The “new virtualization engine uses hardware-assisted virtualization on Apple’s M1 Mac chips,” says the virtualization company.

He also said that the software is in “technical preview”, that is, it is an advance. That is why the program does not allow you to run “Intel x86-based operating systems”.

Parallels emphasizes that it only applies to applications that have ARM support. Indeed, Windows 10 ARM can be lifted in this virtual machine, but its ARM 32 applications cannot.

Compatibility between W10 and Mac x86 applications with M1 depends on Microsoft

Parallels notes on its website that the latest version of its virtual machine is optimized for the latest updates to Windows 10, macOS Catalina, and macOS Big Sur (11.0).

However, Windows 10 ARM x86 applications still cannot run on Apple computers with M1. Achieving that compatibility is up to Microsoft itself.

We recently mentioned that Redmond are working on making their x64 applications run on ARM. In fact, some are available and can be run from Windows Insider. Will you also be working on x86 compatibility with Mac with M1 chip?

Since the release of Apple’s silicon processor, much has been said. This chip continues to gain ground and even surpassing Microsoft machines. A test was recently conducted involving a Surface Pro X and a Mac Mini. Which it was the result? An Apple computer twice the performance.

So Parallels Desktop 16 is now available. A virtual machine that allows you to run Windows 10 ARM on new Apple MacBooks without having to restart your computer. Then we leave a video to see how it is used.

.