Paramedic, nurse and model: who was Ximena Hita, the beauty queen whose death impacted on the New Year

The world of fashion and catwalks in Mexico went through a year of misfortunes in 2020, there were various scandals that the models exposed against organizations and characters like Lupita Jones who left a bad image. But what undoubtedly no one expected is that the tragedy also overshadow the festivities of the end of 2020.

The passing of Ximena Hita, a young woman whose future augured tremendous success, as she was crowned this year as Miss Aguascalientes 2019 (a ceremony that was delayed for unknown reasons) but which unfortunately ended in a tragedy after her body was found in her apartment, she was dead, and the authorities’ investigations determined in the first instance that she had her own life.

According to information from the profile of Miss Aguascalientes 2020, Ximena always had the dream of competing to be a beauty queen, Since she was a child, she had passionately followed pageants and prepared to be a model while continuing her academic life.

When it came to choosing a profession in order to develop and grow, she chose to dedicate herself to taking care of other people and chose nursing, a career in which she was studying with the intention of helping patients whose lives were at risk. His taste was fashion and medicine and from a young age he knew he wanted to compete in the big leagues.

The opportunity had come after she was named Miss Aguascalientes, in January 2020, as that opened the doors to compete in the Miss Mexico pageant, which could catapult her even higher to the larger pageants. Unfortunately for her, the competition was not the best and it was not among the best of the contest. However, her modeling career also had a bright outlook.

In social networks, Ximena received the support of many of her colleagues, friends and followers in the contest, in the voting she received many messages of encouragement and presented herself as a spirited contender for the title. However, in other publications you can see that she also had moments of doubt, as respectable and fragile as everyone else and also the great support that her friends gave her, which I appreciated in the same comments.

As proof of this, one of the comments she posted on social networks, where she thanks a friend for always supporting her:

First of all I have to thank you for being the way you are. Because you let me be myself when I’m with you. Thanks for being honest. For sharing with me not only my happy moments, but also the most disastrous, shameful and sad ones. Thank you for accepting that sometimes I do not tell you things. For patiently waiting for me to be ready to tell you and being willing to get up once I fall

He also had a fighting mentality, of not giving up easily and that his dreams were in the middle of that constant effort, the comment dates from when he was 17 years old:

Think like a queen, because a queen is never afraid of failure

When Ximena managed to win the Miss Aguascalientes pageant, she dedicated a special message on her Instagram profile, where she thanked the constant support she received, especially from her family, friends and sponsors. This is how he wrote it on that occasion:

A few months ago I saw this as something impossible and yesterday I was crowned the new Miss Aguascalientes. I want to thank with all my heart all the people who from the beginning have been supporting me during this project, starting with my family who are my engine to move forward and always fight for my dreams who have always believed in me, they know that I love them very much.

Despite the fact that a definitive version related to the death of Ximena Hita has not been given, other than preliminary versions of the state authorities, where it is deduced that she would have taken her life through the use of medications, neither the family nor the authorities have made further statements in this regard and the investigations into his death will be pending.

According to Mario García, a member of the Department of Social Communication of the Aguascalientes Police, the authorities had responded to a call from the police of the Aguascalientes municipality who would have found the model lying on the floor of her apartment, for which she was transferred to a hospital near the Residencial del Parque area, in the south-central part of the city. Ximena no longer had vital signs.

