Parents are "in the balance" over the reopening of schools, the National Parents Council said today

The National Parents Council (NCC) has said parents are “in the balance” over school reopening. The Taoiseach said at the weekend that not all students would be back at school by St. Patrick’s Day; that they would return gradually.

CNT Chief Executive Áine Lynch has indicated that parents need clarification.

She said that it is appalling that all schools in Ireland are still closed when schools in other jurisdictions are still catering for certain groups, for example, children with special needs.

According to her, vulnerable children should be able to attend school immediately and the government and the education sector should plan for the wider reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Éamon Ryan said today that he believes more information on the Leaving Certificate plan will be available in two weeks’ time. He said he hopes to be able to run the traditional exams.

