Parler back in App Store: Hides hateful messages only on iOS

To be able to return to the App Store, the social network Parler had to improve its app sufficiently. The result is a new algorithm that automatically hides hateful messages, but only on iOS.

If messages are marked as problematic through Parler’s automated system, they will no longer be visible in the iOS app at all. The messages can be read on other platforms. At the moment, the app is not yet available for download in the Google Play Store, but a web version is available.

In April, it became clear that Parler was being allowed back into the App Store after the app was removed after the storming of the US parliament in Washington. Parler was accused of doing too little against calls for violence.