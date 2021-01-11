Tech NewsApps

Parler, blocked: neither can download nor access the web

By Brian Adam
0
0
Parler.jpg
Parler.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Parler, a social network very similar in appearance and utility to Twitter, was created in August 2018. Since then it had been used by only a few thousand users, but since last September, it had become the refuge of all those who considered that Twitter had become a space in which censorship reigned.

Amazon has removed Parler from its servers, making the service totally inaccessible

In Parler this did not happen, since in Parler no content is filtered, nor accounts or published opinions are eliminated. It was attended by users of all tendencies and ideologies, but mostly users in favor of Donald Trump in the United States. During the last months more were arriving, and after the events that occurred in Washington last week and the blocking of Donald Trump in all social networks, including Twitter, the number of users and downloads of Parler soared.

However, Parler is no longer available to anyone. Google announced on Friday that it was removing it from the Google Play Store, noting that all applications that include user-generated content must incorporate a content moderation system to avoid texts that, for example, encourage violence or involve harassment. The company said it had given Parler notices for several months and was removing the app from the download store “until the situation was resolved.”

Parler app far right Trump

Apple gave an additional 24 hours for the same situation to be resolved. On Saturday, as no changes had been made to Parler’s moderation system, it removed it from the Apple App Store and it was also not possible to download it on iOS.

However, the web version remained active and from there it could be used … until now. Amazon has also fulfilled its threat and has removed Parler from their servers, so the application is completely inaccessible and blocked right now.

If trying to access parler.com, right now a server error message appears. By not being hung anywhere right now, it is totally out of the game. From Parler they will have to look for another Hosting service that does accept to post their files on the web, although after the refusal of Amazon Web Services this may be more complicated.

Meanwhile, Parler’s supporters intensify their complaints on other social networks such as Twitter before what they consider a clear case of censorship and manipulation, of lack of freedom of expression. The debate, also in other networks, is served.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Game Reviews

The Innsmouth Case Review: An HP Lovecraft-style Switch Game Book

Brian Adam - 0
The Innsmouth Case evokes the game book formula for a Lovecraftian adventure ready to lead a private detective to 27 different epilogues. "Within me, the...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi confirms that there will be Redmi K40: it will have a Snapdragon 888 and it will cost less than 400 euros to change

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi's high-end range is mainly made up of the Mi X family (Mi 9, Mi 10, Mi 11, etc.) and the Redmi...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

LG TV 2021: here are the 42-inch OLEDs and the QNED Mini LEDs, all the news

Brian Adam - 0
LG has anticipated all the news that we will see this year, from the new OLEDs to the Mini LED models, with important innovations...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©