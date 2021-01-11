Parler, blocked: neither can download nor access the web

- Advertisement -

Parler, a social network very similar in appearance and utility to Twitter, was created in August 2018. Since then it had been used by only a few thousand users, but since last September, it had become the refuge of all those who considered that Twitter had become a space in which censorship reigned.

Amazon has removed Parler from its servers, making the service totally inaccessible

In Parler this did not happen, since in Parler no content is filtered, nor accounts or published opinions are eliminated. It was attended by users of all tendencies and ideologies, but mostly users in favor of Donald Trump in the United States. During the last months more were arriving, and after the events that occurred in Washington last week and the blocking of Donald Trump in all social networks, including Twitter, the number of users and downloads of Parler soared.

However, Parler is no longer available to anyone. Google announced on Friday that it was removing it from the Google Play Store, noting that all applications that include user-generated content must incorporate a content moderation system to avoid texts that, for example, encourage violence or involve harassment. The company said it had given Parler notices for several months and was removing the app from the download store “until the situation was resolved.”

Apple gave an additional 24 hours for the same situation to be resolved. On Saturday, as no changes had been made to Parler’s moderation system, it removed it from the Apple App Store and it was also not possible to download it on iOS.

However, the web version remained active and from there it could be used … until now. Amazon has also fulfilled its threat and has removed Parler from their servers, so the application is completely inaccessible and blocked right now.

If trying to access parler.com, right now a server error message appears. By not being hung anywhere right now, it is totally out of the game. From Parler they will have to look for another Hosting service that does accept to post their files on the web, although after the refusal of Amazon Web Services this may be more complicated.

Meanwhile, Parler’s supporters intensify their complaints on other social networks such as Twitter before what they consider a clear case of censorship and manipulation, of lack of freedom of expression. The debate, also in other networks, is served.

