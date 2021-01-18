Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Parler could return to the Apple App Store

A few days ago we commented that large Tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Apple had banned the use of Parler. These companies alleged that the social network violated “the terms and the lack of moderation of the content.” However, Tim Cook has said that the conservative app I would return the App Store Apple, as long as it moderates the publications on the platform.

Parler is a social network similar to Twitter, that is, you can follow accounts, post and interact with your followers. This platform is characterized by attracting ultra-conservative, far-right users, as well as traditional Republicans.

The conservative application was suspended for inciting violence, because, during the events recorded in the United States Capitol, on January 6, the network had an active participation. In this regard, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed:

“We looked at the incitement to violence that was there, and we do not see freedom of expression and incitement to violence as intersecting.”

After announcing Parler’s suspension, the application was the most downloaded from the App Store in the US.

Cook added that when Apple suspended downloads of Parler, it was the most downloaded app from its app store in the United States. Surprising? It was only enough that it was banned for its popularity to increase.

In view of this, those of Cupertino indicated that if the application manages to operate in moderation, it would return to its App Store. After all, it’s just suspended.

Such was the impact caused by the ban of this platform that the CEO of Apple could not believe it. “I felt like I was in some kind of alternate reality,” Cook said.

The reality here is that Google and AWS have also prohibited the use of this network. In fact, Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon for denying it access to the cloud and for monopolistic practices. Where will all this stop?

For now, the question that remains is, will Parler comply with Apple’s demands?

