Parler returns to the Apple App Store

Parler withdrew from Apple’s App Store for failing to comply with the apple company’s regulations. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook had commented that by changing its practices, it could return to the company’s app store. It appears that he has adhered to the policies of the Cupertino company. Indeed, the platform, popular with far-right supporters, will return to the App Store.

Recall that, after the violent events in the Capitol in Washington, United States, Parler was suspended from Google Play and later from the Apple App Store. Tech companies alleged that the platform did not comply with their content moderation policies and was even used as a means to incite hatred.

In a letter to Ken Buck and Mike Lee, Republican members of Congress, Apple CEO Timothy Powderly said:

“In the period since Apple removed the Parler app from the App Store, Apple’s app review team has engaged in substantial discussions with Parler in an effort to bring the Parler app into compliance with guidelines and reinstate it on the App Store. ”.

Parler proposes to update its platform

The conversations outlined in the letter have had an effect, as Parler has set out to update his platform. Which means that you are working on your content moderation practices according to Apple’s suggestions.

In fact, the App Review Team notified Parler that once they update their platform, it will be reinstalled in the App Store and will be available from April 14, 2021. However, it does not appear in the app store yet. It is presumed that he is finalizing details.

After the suspension of this platform, months ago we asked ourselves this question, will Parler comply with Apple’s demands? Today we have an answer, and it is yes.

