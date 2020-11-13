“Parler”, the app Trump fans use instead of Twitter

Parler is an application that has begun to receive a large number of users in recent days, most of them far-right fans and followers of the still president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Parler is the application to which Trump’s followers are migrating because they consider that it promotes freedom of expression, unlike Twitter

Many have initiated the change of platform by leaving Twitter, after the social network has confirmed the loss of privileges that Donald Trump’s profile will suffer as soon as Joe Biden accesses the White House.

As of January 20, 2021, Donald Trump will begin to be treated as a conventional user by Twitter. In addition, during the electoral campaign some of his messages were labeled as erroneous or questioned by the moderation team of the social network. Given the possibility that the circumstance worsens as of January, the staunch followers of the still president of the United States have begun to look for another platform … and they seem to have chosen Parler.

But … what is Parler? Does it work the same as twitter? Is it more permissive? The platform, which in July had only 2.8 million users, apparently is similar to Twitter in some functionalities such as verification systems, the use of follower lists by topic and filters of the content you want to receive. However, it has different characteristics, such as the impossibility of being able to block users for having different points of view, although interactions with bots are prohibited.

As there is total impunity, in Parler you can find extreme right-wing content or hate messages, conspiracy theories, anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism … topics that are censored, sanctioned and punished in other social networks. The platform has received numerous criticisms, but there are also many users who applaud it and describe it as a social network that “promotes freedom of expression unlike Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”

On Google Play, users rate Parler’s app two stars out of five, given its performance on Android. Many claim that it is a slow, unreliable tool, nothing special. In addition, they complain that the platform forces them to provide the phone number to log in, instead of asking for the email. Use errors are also reported in the application. Be that as it may, at the moment the app can be downloaded both iOS and Android and is completely free.

