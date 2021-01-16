Parler: the social network that Trump uses, vetoed by Apple, Amazon and Google

- Advertisement -

After the events that occurred on January 6 in Washington around the Capitol, Donald Trump has been left in a very delicate situation that has caused practically all the political and business classes have begun to ask for his head. And that, despite the fact that there are only nine days left until Joe Biden’s inauguration takes place, which, by the way, he will not attend.

The fact is that the current President of the United States, since last Wednesday, has seen his Twitter and Facebook accounts permanently closed in such a way that he has no way of getting his messages across. So much so that the alternative that had begun to spread as a place for all Donald Trump supporters to gather, Parler, has also been systematically banned from all digital storess.

Suddenly eliminated

The first of all was Google, who ran to remove it from the Play Store at the moment in which some politicians and pro-Trump supporters began to proselytize his advantages: on paper, they claimed that Parler allows a completely free dialogue, without interference or censorship of big tech calls and with messages of a maximum length of a thousand characters. In addition, and unlike Twitter, for example, this social network does not show the messages ordered according to an algorithm but rather carries it out chronologically.

Parler, the social network vetoed by Google, Apple and Amazon.

Like Twitter or Facebook, we can follow other users and that anyone who has a profile do the same with us, in such a way that It is possible to see what they publish and even interact, making it clear what we like and what we don’t, from what we are reading. Of course, unlike what those of Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg do, the creators of Parler affirm that there is no moderation and that users have total freedom to touch the subject they like the most.

At this time, not only Google has removed Parler from its Android Play Store, but also Apple from the App Store for iPhone and iPad as well as Amazon on its Kindle Fire tablets. In addition, the website of the creator of the social network appears as not accessible, so we cannot rule out that the blocking has not affected the platform’s home page as well.

