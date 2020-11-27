Part of the Donegal Gaeltacht in the worst affected area in the country by the coronavirus

The Milford area, which houses Downings, Carrickart and other Gaeltacht towns, currently has the highest rate of coronavirus in the country.

The Covid-19 spread rate is now below the national average in all Gaeltacht areas except Donegal, and one area in county Meath.

According to the latest statistics, the number of cases of the virus has only risen in the last week in two electoral areas in Donegal and the majority of the Donegal Gaeltacht is in that pair.

49 cases were detected in the constituency between 10-23 November and the spread of the disease has gone up from 327 to 337 cases per 100,000 people in the area.

In the Glenties constituency, the Covid-19 spread rate has risen from 171 last week to 180 cases per 100,000 people in the area in the past week. A total of 43 cases were confirmed in the area between 10-23 November.

Although the Covid-19 rate has declined in the other five electoral areas in the county, Donegal still has four of the six worst constituencies in the country hit by the Covid-19 – Milford (356), Letterkenny (306), Buncrana (282) and Carndonagh (265).

The rate in the Donegal Town area in the south of the county has fallen from 143 to 132 in the last week.

The number of cases in the Mayo Gaeltacht has dropped dramatically in recent days.

When the figures were published last week, 23 cases had been detected in the Belmullet constituency in the previous fortnight at a rate of 183. Belmullet is now one of the lowest virus – free areas in the country with fewer than five new cases detected between 10-23 November.

It was the same in the City of Mart constituencies, where Tourmakeady is. Fewer than five cases have been detected there in the past two weeks.

The figures in Connemara have remained broadly the same over the past week. There was no fall or increase in the number of cases in South Connemara and eight cases were confirmed there between 10-23 November. 38 still the rate of spread of the disease in the area.

In North Connemara, the rate has fallen from 35 to 29 in the last week. Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last few weeks.

In Kerry, the rate in Corca Dhuibhne rose for the first time in a month. There have been fewer than five cases in the area since the end of October but a total of five cases have been confirmed there between 10-23 November, bringing the disease rate to 35.

The rate in the Kenmare electoral area, which includes the Iveragh Gaeltacht, has fallen for the sixth week in a row. It is now at a rate of 36 with nine confirmed cases in the last few weeks.

In Cork, one additional case was found in the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Múscraí Gaeltacht, this week. A total of 27 cases were confirmed in the area between 10-23 November and the rate went up slightly to 73.

There was also a slight increase in the Trim electoral area, which includes part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht. The rate rose from 106 to 109 this week, slightly above the national average of 108.

The Kells electoral area, as did the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltacht, was at 102.

The rate in the area around the. Has decreased for the first time in two weeks. The rate in Dungarvan fell to 54 and 11 cases were found there between 10-23 November.