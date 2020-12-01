Passnip, a generator of robust and easy to remember passwords

We always emphasize the importance of passwords as the main bastion to protect our information. We know that these must be robust and that also, you should not repeat them in all the services you use. However, many users are still not used to or do not trust key managers, so it would be interesting to have strong and easily remembered passwords. Therefore, we will present a password generator capable of generating keys with these characteristics.

Its name is Passnip and it is a web page that generates random keys with the particularity of being easy to remember.

An easy to remember password generator

The problem with creating strong passwords is that you are worth a huge amount of letters, numbers, and special characters. This implies that we will create long strings of characters that are practically impossible to remember. Another option is to create our own intricate combinations that we can remember, but this takes a lot of creativity and time. Therefore, we can choose to use Passnip, which is capable of creating keys with these characteristics.

Best of all, it is a completely free service and the generated keys are really easy to remember. However, these are in English, so if you don’t know the language, it can probably be just as complicated.

To generate a password with Passnip you will only have to enter the website and there you will receive a bar with an update icon and one to copy. Clicking the refresh icon will present a new password in the bar. But if you want to add numbers and special characters, it is only a matter of enabling the boxes below.

So you can count passwords that will be easier to remember without sacrificing its robustness.

To prove it, follow this link.

.