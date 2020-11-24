Password protect your photos on Android with Photok

Privacy is a factor that we must pay attention to especially on our mobile devices, where we store personal data. In that sense, perhaps you have been in need of a way to protect those files that you do not want anyone else to see. Although natively it is not possible to achieve this on Android, we can count on very solvent third-party applications. Therefore, below we will present a very light and excellent one to protect your photos on Android.

Its name is Photok and it is a private gallery where you can send the photos you select to save them under a password.

Protect your images under password

Passwords represent the wall that separates our private information from third parties who want to access it. So, password protecting our images is a very effective mechanism to keep them safe. In that sense, Photok is a very good tool to achieve this, considering that it is quite light and very easy to use.

Photok does not incorporate too many options or effects that dazzle the user within its operation. However, it is a fairly reliable and practical app that protects our photos under a password, with a fairly simple use process.

The app is a private gallery, in that sense, to protect our photos you will only have to extract them from your gallery and take them to Photok’s. To do this, you only have to open the application and it will have access to the Android gallery to choose the photos you want to protect. Additionally, you will have to create a password to access the application, in order to keep intruders at bay.

When you want to declassify any of the photos, you will only have to repeat the previous procedure. Go to the Photok gallery, choose the photo and remove the protection so that it returns immediately to the general gallery. This way you can always keep your images safe, preventing anyone from accessing them.

To get the app, follow this link.

.