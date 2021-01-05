PasswordManager, a password manager for Windows, Linux or Mac

- Advertisement -

We live in an age where we must pay a lot of attention to digital security factors. In this sense, it is necessary that we take all the necessary precautions to prevent our data from being stolen or our traffic intercepted. One of these provisions refers to the passwords we use and taking into account the above, it is not recommended to use the same one everywhere. Therefore, we want to present you a free and very easy to use password manager.

Its name is PasswordManager and from its interface you can manage all your passwords and create new secure keys.

Do you need help with security? A password manager could come in handy

One of the main security premises when handling passwords is not to use the same one in all services. This puts us in need of a little help, if we also take into account that we need to create complicated keys. So with this, we have another layer of complexity, we cannot repeat keys and also, they must have uppercase, lowercase and special characters that are difficult to remember.

At this point PasswordManager comes into play as a perfect tool to generate secure keys and always have them at hand when we need them. It should be noted that this solution is cross-platform, so you can use it on Windows, Linux and Mac.

Once the application is installed, you will see that it has a very attractive interface, but above all, friendly. In that sense, you will be able to see in the left sidebar, all the options available to create new passwords and also to see the ones you have already created. As in other solutions of this type, you will have to create a master key with which you will keep your password chest safe.

As an additional feature, the application has the ability to create backups, so you can be prepared for any eventuality. PasswordManager is a program that has all the ingredients to be an excellent software. It is extremely useful, easy to use, secure and additionally free, so if you want to keep your passwords safe, don’t hesitate to give it a try.

To get PasswordManager, follow this link.

.