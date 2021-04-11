PasswordOnce, a password manager that protects your keys 100%

- Advertisement -

The strength of passwords is a determining factor in keeping our accounts and data safe. In that sense, by now we are familiar with good practices when creating and storing them. However, new options always appear and new paradigms are created and that is precisely what happens with the key manager that we will present to you below.

Its name is PasswordOnce and instead of having the conventional operation, saving the passwords that we create, it only stores the way it was created.

A password manager that doesn’t save your keys

When we review the operation of the password managers that we use so far, we see that they simply store our login details. These are kept safe within the application through a master key, which is the only one we must remember. However, this makes it clear to any attacker that they must point directly to the database that stores users and passwords.

Starting from this, a new way of handling password management was born and that is what PasswordOnce offers. This service does not store passwords, nor does it need master keys, instead, it saves the way the password was created from a keyword.

To see it more clearly, go to the PasswordOnce website and you will receive the form to create your passwords. Then, enter the username, the website address and also the keyword that you should always remember. As you enter this data, the manager will generate the key below.

Every time you want to use the password in question, it will be enough to locate it from the search tool from the domain name. Then, enter the keyword in the indicated field and immediately, the key will be generated again. By saving the way it was created, instead of the password itself or the keyword, we protect all sensitive data, avoiding leaks that put accounts at risk.

It is a new paradigm of a password manager that aims to protect your keys 100%. It is completely free and all you have to do is create an account to start using it.

To prove it, follow this link.

