Patch My PC, update all your applications in Windows easily

When it comes to software, updates are a huge factor in the stability of any system. On Android this is not usually a problem because apps tend to update automatically. However, in Windows, the process is somewhat different and although system updates are done automatically, the same does not happen when updating applications.

In that sense, we want to present you an application that will allow you to keep all the programs you use up to date. Its name is Patch My PC and it has the ability to see the status of your applications, if they deserve to be updated and even update them in batches.

An easy way to update your applications in Windows

If you install applications from its frequent on your computer, but you are not attentive to update them, you should know that you are not the only one. Updating the applications that we use in Windows is important both in terms of the user experience and in terms of the security and stability of the system. This makes it necessary that we always keep our software in the most recent versions available.

Although we are not always attentive to update the applications we use, we can rely on Patch My PC for it. This application will help you to know in detail the status of your applications and will also allow you to update all of them in a single movement.

Patch My PC is a free application and also portable, so we will save the installation steps. When executed, an interface that is very reminiscent of CCleaner will be displayed. In the “Apps” section you will find the button to scan the system and when finished, your list of applications will be displayed. Those that are in red merit updating, while those that are green are in the latest available version.

In this way, you will only have to click on the button to update the apps that need it and the process will begin silently. Thus, you can update your applications in batches, in a very easy way and in a matter of seconds.

To get Patch My PC, follow this link.

.