It has been days since Microsoft released the Patch Tuesday corresponding to the month of May and subsequently we have seen the Windows 10 May 2021 Update arrive. A patch that we later saw was causing performance problems in the equipment among other failures, problems to which now there are bugs related to Teams and Outlook.

One more update from Microsoft that is causing failures in computers that have updated and whose owners complain that after updating are experiencing problems trying to log in and connect to Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive for Business.

Problems with Teams and Outlook

Some users are showing their dissatisfaction with the latest update that is preventing you from signing in to services like Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive for Business. Failures and issues that Microsoft is already aware of that can cause the “80080300” error to appear when trying to connect or log in.

“After installing this update and restarting your device, you may not be able to sign in to some Microsoft 365 desktop client applications, such as Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Outlook. You may also receive an error 80080300 or” We found a problem . Reconnecting … “when trying to authenticate or sign in to Teams.”

Microsoft states that this issue exclusively affects Computers that have installed Windows 10 security update KB5003169 (version 1909) and apparently the bug is related to the code included in the latest batch of Windows 10 updates.

For those experiencing the error, Microsoft recommends restarting the computer manuallyas this apparently fixes the problem in some cases. Another option is to restart the applications.

To mitigate this problem on most devices, you can reboot your device a second time. Most devices will log into affected applications as expected for all subsequent reboots after the first reboot that completes the update installation. If restarting doesn’t mitigate the problem on your device, you can use the web versions of the apps.

Solutions to correct the problem but in both cases they are provisional solutions as long as a definitive solution arrives in the form of a patch they already claim they are working on.

Via | Windows Latest