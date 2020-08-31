Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition: the review of the PS4 version

Originally launched in 2018 on PC, Pathfinder Kingmaker it is considered one of the most intriguing “old school” RPGs on the contemporary scene. Born after a triumphant Kickstarter that allowed the guys at Owlcat Games to give life to the project using a budget of over $ 900,000, the title has been able to gain an excellent following in the last two years, and it is therefore no surprise that Deep Silver, well aware of its undeniable potential, has finally decided to go beyond the boundaries of the PC world to bring Kingmaker also on PS4 and Xbox One with a Definitive Edition that promises to be truly unmissable for all lovers of the genre.

A hymn to the golden age of role-playing games

Let’s start from a necessary premise that will certainly be very useful to those who have never heard of this title before today: Pathfinder Kingmaker is a videogame adaptation of the famous role-playing game by Paizo Publishing and, as such, presents a setting that deviates from that of RPGs that many players may be used to. In fact, we are talking about a product that, also thanks to its isometric view, proposes an approach close to the canons of the unforgettable Baldur’s Gate, offering a very classic experience from almost all points of view.

The “pen and paper” origins of the title therefore translate into an extremely profound videogame experience, also characterized by a truly unparalleled degree of freedom both in the creation of the characters and in the development of the events at the center of the game, whose ambitious aim was to find the right balance between tradition and innovation. A goal that, at launch, was only partially achieved, mainly due to some balance problems, but now, with the arrival of the game on consoles, the development team seems to be serious about raising the proverbial bar.

The first thing that stands out in this Definitive Edition is undoubtedly its richness of content. Beyond a main adventure that will require around 100 hours to be completed successfully – and that in the face of the wide decision-making freedom granted to the player, it could offer many, many more – this re-release also includes all the additional content that made up the post launch support offered by Owlcat Games in the last two years, or well six expansions that enrich the experience with another 40 hours of gameplay, even altering the course of the main quest.

New weapons, equipment, races and classes therefore contribute to expanding the original adventure in a far from marginal way, offering more than a few ideas both for a possible new run, and for a first, intense adventure in the Stolen Lands.

The only real problem, if we want to define it that way, concerns a general depth that at times could be almost excessive, even going so far as to discourage newbies of the genre. Pathfinder Kingmaker has in fact always been a difficult product to master, and in this sense, with its incredible amount of content, the Definitive Edition does nothing but make it even more evident. In short, approaching the product with the right awareness is still a fundamental requirement to be able to appreciate it in its entirety.

A new way to fight

Beyond the new narrative and playful content, the main innovation of Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is undoubtedly the original turn-based control system, inserted to make the experience more manageable for PS4 and Xbox One users. A novelty that, on balance, tries to evoke the typical setting of products such as Divinity Original Sin, but which fails to replicate the overall quality due to some design choices that are not exactly flawless.

Although the implementation of this new feature is all in all functional, the decision to link many dynamics to the use of a pointer to move with the analogue – thus trying to replicate the feeling of a mouse – did not seem particularly successful, and ends up making the gameplay much less intuitive than expected.

The ability to abandon the real-time setting of the original version of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, in favor of a more reflective one that allows users with controllers all the time needed to carefully evaluate their moves, however, remains a welcome addition, although its integration into gaming systems appears somewhat superficial. In any case, a little practice will be enough to become fully familiar with this control system which, regardless of its defects, does not in any way limit the overall quality of the many proposed clashes.

Finally, technically there are no particular changes compared to the PC edition in terms of visual impact – the great attention to detail is always appreciable – and above all for what concerns the soundtrack and dubbing, both really essential to guarantee a fantasy atmosphere of exquisite workmanship. To convince, albeit after a substantial corrective patch at launch, was the stability of the frame-rate as well as the general adaptation of the engine outside the PC context, at least for what concerns the PlayStation 4 version at the center of this. analysis.