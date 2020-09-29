Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Ps4 Review

Pathfinder: Kingmaker started, like many current indie games, on Kickstarter where they nearly doubled their funding goal. In 2016 the development of the PC version began, with the idea of ​​being a spiritual successor to Baldur’s gate and Neverwinter Nights, which would see the light in 2018. Two years and many improvements later, we get the console version that is the reason for this analysis.

We start the game by choosing a setting, Main Story, the main story; Varnholds lot, which is set at a point in the middle of the main campaign and parallels the main story; Y Beneath the Stolen Lands, a quest that we can play directly from this menu or wait to receive it in the main story.

In Pathfinder: Kingmaker we have to explore the territory of Stolen Lands, a region that has been conquered and reconquered for hundreds of years, multitudes of kingdoms have been forged and fallen in these lands and now It is up to us to build our empire by confronting external threats and even worse, traitors at court. This title plays a lot with diplomacy, intrigues and political interests, we must be careful with our encounters and our responses when interacting with other characters, each one of them, both the npc’s that we meet throughout the adventure, like our companions, have an alignment, that is, how they behave based on legality and morality. Namely, there are nine alignments: legal good, neutral good, chaotic good, legal neutral, neutral, chaotic neutral, legal evil, neutral evil, chaotic evil. Depending on how we adapt our moral compass to that of our colleagues these will be faithful to us or they will choose to leave our group, or directly, not follow us.

A world of options

We will choose our alignment when creating our character, or when choosing one of the predefined ones. Character creation is very similar to a role-playing game on paper, We will decide the race, class, gender, alignment, although some classes, like Paladin, come with the mandatory alignment, in this case, legal good. In addition, we will choose some skills and assign points to some characteristics for adapt the character to our style of play.

The game gives us a multitude of customization options, even in the game’s difficulty, where we can play with various parameters such as the option to revive allies after a confrontation in which they have been defeated. Even if some states, such as death’s door, will force us to go to a safe place to rest in order to continue the adventure.

Pathfinder: The Kingmaker is an isometric perspective rpg in which we have two options to move forward, using the joysticks to move or using a pointer to indicate the direction in which our characters should move, as we would on PC with a mouse. In this sense, it will depend on the moment and our strategy, but it has been easier for us, for example, to ambush enemies with the pointer than with joystick movement.

It also offers us two battle modes, in real time with pause and in turns. At any time during combat we can easily switch from one to the other, the combination of both can be very useful, especially if we do not have much experience in role-playing games, if we have it we will find the experience of turn-based combat closer to the tabletop role-playing game, than the action with pause. In both cases we will face a face-to-face system, that is, each opponent makes a roll, adds the modifiers, if any, and the result decides whether the attack hits or not.

For authentic role-players

The title is quite complex and perhaps, for those who are not familiar with this type of titles, aspects such as turn-based combat strategy and all its variables to take into account, the skill tree and the characteristics that we must enhance when leveling up to obtain an optimal result for each character in relation to their race, their class and their role within the group, can become a bit overwhelming for the novice player.

Another aspect to take into account are the items that we find throughout our journey, some will be very useful to equip our characters, but the weight of the inventory will affect the mobility of our group, so it is advisable to sell what is left over at the first opportunity that comes our way.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker gives us the option to manage the kingdom automatically or do it ourselves, we have to build, make agreements with other cities, carry out missions, assign advisers … We must defend our kingdom with all our strength because, if it falls, we will lose the game.

In Pathfinder, apart from exploring, facing powerful enemies and managing the kingdom, there are many narrative moments in which we must choose the best option or the best dialogue to get out of the situation. This is complicated if we take into account that the game is not in Spanish, at least, not officially, since on PC there are mods that do allow playing in Castilian, a point that can tip the balance to acquire it on PC instead of on consoles. Otherwise there is no decisive difference that makes the gaming experience of one version more pleasant compared to the other.

Classic setting

Pathfinder: Kingmaker has a original story, based on the world that the players of the table version already know, although we do not have the freedom that the role provides us on paper, the title manages to adapt the environment of Pathfinder quite correctly. Keep in mind that the story progresses regardless of what the player does, that is, certain events have a temporality in which we must carry them out and, if we do not do them on time, we will face a series of consequences.

In the sound section we find music that accompanies us almost at all times and the ambient sound changes, depending on the time of day and the location, managing to create a suitable atmosphere in each situation.

In the visual section it is worth highlighting the lovely illustrations both of the characters and those that appear in the book in the narrative moments, however, these do not correspond to the appearance of the characters that we customize.

conclusion

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a good RPG for those who like the genre and have some experience with it, however, as we noted above, can be a bit complex for novice players. We have found some bugs, small bugs, for example, when going around the map it has remained in a fixed point without giving us the option to move, this has forced us to exit the application and re-enter, or in some combats too They have been blocked, but they have been fixed just by opening the menu, leaving the battle as we left it.

THE BEST Adaptation quite faithful to the original

Lots of customization options

The world progresses regardless of the player’s actions WORST Small bugs still unsolved

Has no multiplayer option

It is not in Spanish