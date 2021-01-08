Paty Navidad, the Mexican actress who does not believe in COVID-19, denied being afraid of Twitter censorship: “I am not the owner of the truth.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Tired of the attacks she receives on social media for her controversial opinions about existence COVID-19 and its disease vaccine, as well as other subjects, the actress Patricia Navidad replied “I am not the owner of the absolute truth” after trying to escape from the press at the Mexico City Airport.

The famous one was intercepted in the air terminal of the capital of the country and He took the opportunity to defend the points of view that have earned him more than one attack through social networks, despite the fact that he tried for several minutes to evade the spotlight of the Mexican media.

According to Navidad, he does not want to talk to reporters because they always distort his opinion and even seek to censor it: “The interviews I have given are used as they want, but I am also entitled to tell them not to continue misrepresenting my opinions, because in the end they are just that, opinions, I am not the owner of the absolute truth and neither are you ”.

The actress was questioned about her point of view about the existence of COVID-19 and the use of the vaccine, which, he maintains, will be used to modify human genetics with nanotechnology.

“I have never said that COVID-19 does not exist, never that the coronavirus does not exist. I have said that the coronavirus has always existed, viruses have always existed, bacteria, parasites and human parasites are worse ”, he told the press.

She pointed out that the nomenclature used for this disease is a key used that she relates to the intention of ending the handling of physical money, with vaccination, with the ideas of George Orwell embodied in the book 1984 and even the model of the Chinese Communist Party .

“I read, study, inform myself and in the end I form my own criteria, I have my own opinions and something very important that has been lost, common sense, gentlemen. You have to question more what is happening … If there really were a lethal virus as they say, don’t you think we would all have died by now?“, he pointed.

He assured that the deaths resulting from the infections are part of a “population reduction plan.”

Regarding the vaccine, Paty Navidad clarified that she has never mentioned that it has a chip, but that it has nanotechnology to modify human genetics. “It comes to modify DNA more, it is a new era, it is what I have spoken about, a new era of transhumanism”he added.

And he was firm in ensuring that the vaccine will not be given, because there is a risk of a reaction and no government in the world is responsible for the results of the antidote.

“This is an experimental vaccine that was released in six months, why am I going to get vaccinated if I have not gotten sick?” He defended himself against the use of the drug.

He accepted that members of his family have fallen ill with COVID-19 and have been cured with guava teas and aspirin; while those who died were from alternative ailments.

Regarding the different criticisms she has received for her opinions and the possibility of her being censored through her social networks, she said: “I’m not afraid of having my accounts canceled because we know who handles them. Yes they will continue to see publications of this type ”.

The actress has become too controversial due to the different points of view she expresses through her social networks And it is that not only has he questioned COVID-19, but he has gone against the management of the situation by governments, in addition to being in favor of the actions promoted by the president of the United States , Donald Trump.

|