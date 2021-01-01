Entertainment

Paul McCartney and his wife in Saint Barth, Tyga and Amanda Trivizas on a yacht in Miami: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
0
0
2mjhkcrykfbhflf6senyzrimtu.jpg
2mjhkcrykfbhflf6senyzrimtu.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Family and entertainment vacations. John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, chose Saint Barth as their destination to spend the Holidays with their children, Luna and Miles. There they rented a yacht and enjoyed the high temperatures to cool off in the Caribbean Sea. In addition, they practiced water sports
Deserved rest. After having recorded an album during the quarantine, and in such a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paul McCartney decided to take a few days off with his wife, Nancy. The couple traveled to the paradisiacals of Saint Barth where they enjoyed the Caribbean Sea
Love and fun. These days, Rihanna is in her native Barbados. There he celebrated Christmas and the New Year with his family and close friends, with whom he also enjoyed an afternoon of water sports. Also, she introduced her new boyfriend Tyga and Amanda Trivizas enjoyed a day in pure sunshine on a yacht on the beaches of Miami. The rapper and the American model - of Greek, Ecuadorian, German and Honduran roots - cooled off in the sea with a group of friends
He stood up to the cold. Katie Holmes strolled through the streets of New York and stopped at a store to buy a coffee to continue on her way. The actress wore a casual and warm look, protecting herself from the low temperatures Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, were seen leaving a private gym in Santa Monica, California. The actress came out changed after having trained, that is why in the images she does not wear a sporty look Ben Affleck had trouble handling an order he bought for donuts and coffee at the Palisades in Los Angeles, California. The local press speculates that the actor would be bringing breakfast to his children and his girlfriend, Cuban actress Ana de Armas Family outing. Kendall and Kylie Jenner went shopping with their mother, Kris, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in Aspen. They tried to go unnoticed wearing sunglasses, in addition to the mask - due to the coronavirus pandemic - but the fans recognized them and took pictures of them with their cell phones respecting social distance Alec Baldwin visited a studio in the Hamptons, in New York. It was the actor's reappearance amid the scandal involving his wife, Hilaria, who pretended to be Spanish and lied about her real name (Photos: Grosby)

KEEP READING

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Mauricio Ochmann appeared after announcing the death of his father: he danced with Kailani and contemplated the night next to a bonfire

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of 2021 turned bittersweet for the actor Mauricio Ochmann and that is While he did celebrate with his youngest daughter, Kailani,...
Read more
Entertainment

David Guetta said goodbye to the year with an impressive benefit concert at the Louvre

Brian Adam - 0
For one night, the last of forgettable 2020, the iconic Louvre Museum turned into a great dance floor. Virtual, it is true, like...
Read more
Entertainment

With a fire show, a luxurious party and some members of their family: Belinda and Christian Nodal celebrated the arrival of 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Belinda and Christian Nodal said goodbye to 2020 as a couple, surrounded by their family and friends. With reggaeton and rap in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©