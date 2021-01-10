Paulina Rubio entertained one of the biggest snowfalls in Madrid

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While Madrid is experiencing one of the heaviest snowfalls in the last 60 yearss, the name of the capital and the Paulina Rubio became a trend this afternoon on Twitter. This because of the snow, which is the reason why cars and buses cannot circulate in the city, It has not taken away the joy of the inhabitants and their desire to dance to the rhythm of “La Chica Dorada”.

In a couple of videos shared by the journalist Javier Pascual, you can see the public that is in the Puerta del Sol. The people who were in the center were dancing and singing to the rhythm of “Not a single word“, Played by the Mexican. While some sang the song, others simply recorded the “dance floor” directly.

“Puerta del Sol has been turned into an improvised dance floor thanks to the music that is coming from the balconies of a language school”The journalist reported on his Twitter account.

In addition to this video, the journalist also added a recording where it is seen that the public was involved in a snow fight in the same location. In that recording, it is seen that strangers are also dancing, and throwing snowballs everywhere; and in this way take advantage of the white paradise that the weather brought them.

The great snowfall that falls in Madrid for more than 48 hours, has left streets and highways impassable. In addition, thousands of people have been trapped in their cars, urban land transport and rail suspended, and the airport paralyzed this Saturday.

He cold storm called Filomena, which mainly affects central and eastern Spain, causes incidents on more than 430 roads in the country’s main road network and about 50 of the secondary road network have been cut, most in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community.

The capital is blocked with half a meter thick snow, the mayor acknowledged on Friday, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who asked for the help of the Army to start cleaning the streets as soon as it stops snowing due to the forecast of strong frosts in the coming days.

It is only possible to get around on foot, something very difficult and dangerous due to the risk of landslides, or in the subway, which suffers occasional cuts; trucks are forbidden to circulate and private cars can only move with chains on the tires, although the authorities recommend avoiding moving unless it is “absolutely necessary”.

In the city parks, sports and cultural facilities will remain closed and there will be no garbage collection.

The Army and emergency services have already rescued about 1,000 drivers on Madrid’s roads. The vehicles were trapped in kilometer lines on several ring roads and adjacent highways, as snow plows were unable to clear the tracks.

For now, the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport paralyzed its operations throughout this Saturday due to the forecast of snow for the next few hours, which affects the visibility and condition of the platform and the runways of the facilities. Authorities indicated that the decision to close the activity has been taken to guarantee safety.

|